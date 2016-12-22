SOURCE: hc1.com
INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - Dec 22, 2016) - hc1.com, inventor of the world's leading healthcare relationship management platform, has achieved another major growth milestone with more than 1,000 health system, lab, ambulatory, and post acute care sites across the globe relying on its healthcare CRM, live analytics, and secure collaboration capabilities to personalize the healthcare experience. Click to Tweet.
Key clients recently selecting hc1 to deliver superior service and fuel growth include:
About hc1.com
hc1.com enables health systems, diagnostic labs, post acute care, and ancillary service organizations to personalize the healthcare experience for patients and providers throughout the entire care journey. hc1 has been adopted across more than 1,000 locations across the globe and has processed over 2.5 billion clinical transactions to date, generating more than 90 million consumer profiles. hc1.com enables a five star service experience for industry leaders including Cleveland Clinic, Alere, Sonic Healthcare and AmeriPath. The company has received accolades from Gartner Research, was named "Best Healthcare CRM" by Frost & Sullivan, and was featured in the KLAS Healthcare CRM Report 2016. To learn more about hc1, please visit www.hc1.com and follow us on Twitter @hc1_HRM, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
