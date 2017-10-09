HCi Viocare Appoints Dr. John Doupis, MD, PhD to its Scientific Advisory Board

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND--(Marketwired - Oct 9, 2017) - HCi Viocare ("the Company" ( OTCQB : VICA)) is delighted to welcome Dr. John Doupis, MD, PhD to its team. Dr. Doupis joins the Scientific Advisory Board assuming the role of Director of Clinical Matters and Diabetes.

Dr. Doupis is a former Clinical Research Fellow of the Joslin Diabetes Center, Harvard Medical School, in Boston, MA, USA, and Scientific partner in Beth Israel Deaconess Foot Center Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA. He is currently directing the Diabetes Division of Iatriko Palaiou Falirou Medical Center as well as, the Internal Medicine and Diabetes Department of the NS Naval Hospital, in Athens, Greece. He is also a Tutor for Diabetes Diploma in Cardiff University Medical School supervising also MSc students.

Dr. Doupis special areas of interest are Diabetes and its complications, especially the Diabetic foot and Obesity. In these fields, he has conducted a substantial number of studies, most of which have been either published in International journals or presented in international congresses. He has also served as a Principal Investigator in multi-center clinical trials. His Doctoral Thesis was also diabetes oriented. He also has special interest in Diabetes related Smart Technology including mobile apps and Telemedicine. In addition, he is a registered reviewer in many major diabetes medical journals and a member of the editorial board of many medical journals. His teaching experience includes courses on Diabetes in Harvard Medical School students in Boston MA as well as subjects of "Internal Medicine" to the students of Athens University Medical School. In addition, he has had the opportunity of tutoring PhD students, at the 1st Dpt of Medicine, Athens University Medical School. He has given numerous lectures in national and international congresses presenting also more than 200 Abstracts.

Sotiris Leontaritis, HCi Viocare's co-founder and CEO, commented: "Dr. Doupis' contribution will bring tremendous value to HCi Viocare. He joins at a time where the company is receiving ever-increasing demand for the medical applications of our sensing technology Flexisense™, especially those related to diabetes. With his extensive research and clinical experience Dr. Doupis will contribute to the further advancement of our patent pending technology and will oversee all clinical studies for our diabetic walker and diabetic insole/shoe applications. Under his supervision HCi Viocare also aims to finalize the design and file for a patent, for our novel blood flow and oxygenation monitoring system which is a portable and user friendly blood oxygen concentration and circulation real-time monitoring and visualization device."

About HCi Viocare

HCi Viocare has two fully owned subsidiaries: 1. HCi Viocare Technologies: developing hardware solutions aiming to empower the user by providing on demand information and enhancing living quality. The R&D center located in Glasgow, Scotland, is working on a large portfolio of cutting edge, revolutionary and disruptive technologies in the fields of Digital Health, Prosthetics, Orthotics, Diabetes, Assistive Devices and Sports & Wellbeing. The Company has developed a unique sensing technology with the brand name Flexisense™, which uses a multitude of micro sensors to detect pressure as well as shear that is unique over other sensing technologies. The sensors are wirelessly connected to smart devices providing real time and on demand information. HCi Viocare Technologies works on a licensing business model. 2. HCi Viocare Clinics: creating the first cross-border independent chain of Prosthetics & Orthotics (P&O) and Diabetic Foot clinics in Europe and the Middle East.

