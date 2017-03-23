HCi Viocare Ships its 4th Generation Athletic Smart Insole

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND--(Marketwired - Mar 23, 2017) - HCi Viocare ( OTCQB : VICA) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary HCi Viocare Technologies, the company behind the revolutionary sensing technology Flexisense™, has started shipping its 4th Generation Athletic Smart insoles to the sports shoes manufacturers with whom the company is in discussions.

The 4th Generation Smart insole is the closest to commercial-ready product due to its significantly higher level of durability and resolution, as well as its improved communication and connectivity capabilities. The new version embeds the additional feature of temperature monitoring. The Flexisense™ enabled insole maintains its uniqueness of measuring direct and shear forces.

Dr. Christos Kapatos, HCi Viocare's co-founder and CTO stated: "We are very happy today. I am proud for our 4th Generation Smart Insole, which is as close to a commercial-ready product as it can get from our side. In the next days the samples will be delivered to the major sports manufactures we are in discussions with and we are positive that they will see the insoles for what they are, the future of sports wearable performance measuring devices." Dr. Kapatos added: "I expect this version to even attract the direct interest of major Athletic Associations."

www.hciviocare.com

http://flexisense.hciviocare.com/sports-and-well-being/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XP-HFmxqPnQ

About HCi Viocare

HCi Viocare has two fully owned subsidiaries: 1. HCi Viocare Technologies: developing hardware solutions aiming to empower the user by providing on demand information and enhancing living quality. The R&D center located in Glasgow, Scotland, is working on a large portfolio of cutting edge, revolutionary and disruptive technologies in the fields of Digital Health, Prosthetics, Orthotics, Diabetes, Assistive Devices and Sports & Wellbeing. The Company has developed a unique sensing technology with the brand name Flexisense™, which uses a multitude of micro sensors to detect pressure as well as shear that is unique over other sensing technologies. The sensors are wirelessly connected to smart devices providing real time and on demand information. HCi Viocare Technologies works on a licensing business model. 2. HCi Viocare Clinics: creating the first cross-border independent chain of Prosthetics & Orthotics (P&O) and Diabetic Foot clinics in Europe and the Middle East

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as "expects", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "anticipates", "believes", "could", and other similar words. All statements addressing product performance, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to future developments in the areas of athletic shoes and the information and performance of the Company's technology in such applications. Because the statements are forward-looking, they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties, some of which are described in the Company's Quarterly, Annual and Current Reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the Company's underlying assumptions prove correct, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on Company's forward-looking statements. In particular, the Company has acquired its first operational Prosthetics & Orthotics (P&O) clinic and is continuing development efforts for its other biomedical technologies, including a "smart insole" and its Flexisense TM sensing technology with several potential applications. There is no assurance that the Company will be successful in its ongoing expansion and development efforts, or that it will find suitable commercialization partners for its technologies. Except as required by law, HCi Viocare disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory body has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Investors are advised to carefully review the reports and documents that HCi Viocare files from time to time with the SEC, including its Annual, Quarterly and Current Reports.