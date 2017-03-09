HCL Wins Everest Group Award for Life-Sciences & Healthcare IT Services

NOIDA, INDIA--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global IT services company, won Everest Group PEAK Matrix 'Service Provider of the Year™ 2017' award for its 'Healthcare & Life-Sciences' practice. In this category, HCL was recognized as 'Star Performer of the Year.'

The Everest Group 'Service Provider of the Year' Awards recognize consistent top performers across 21 PEAK Matrix™ IT Services evaluations over the last year, featuring 73 service providers across all evaluations. These evaluations are based on a comprehensive framework and set of parameters expected to be most conducive to success in providing IT services across various segments.

"HCL is proud to be recognized for life-sciences and healthcare by Everest Group. As one of the early movers in this space, HCL has invested in unique business solutions and IPs across the value chain, enabling superior patient experience," said Karan Puri, Senior Corporate Vice President - Consumer & Commercial Services, HCL Technologies. "HCL's life-sciences & healthcare practice, with its deep domain strengths & micro-vertical focus, helps companies overcome industry challenges, achieve their business objectives and drive growth, ensuring that they continue to provide their customers & patients a 'lifetime of care.'"

'Patient centricity' has become one of the key drivers for global life-sciences and healthcare industry, leading to an enhanced collaboration amongst life-sciences companies, healthcare providers, payer organizations and IT services providers.

HCL's life-sciences & healthcare practice, one of the early movers in this vertical, offers transformational IT & digital services for 21st Century Enterprises' success. The practice is one of the most mature among global IT services providers and has emerged as partner of choice for leading global life-sciences, healthcare providers, payers, pharmaceuticals and medical devices companies.