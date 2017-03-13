Health Help for Your Feline Friend

MISSION, KS--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - (Family Features) Cats are typically self-sufficient family members, but owners tend to forget that those furry feline friends do need help when it comes to their daily nutrition. To keep your cat healthy, it's important to look for a cat food with high-quality ingredients to help with their nutrition needs from head to tail.

"March is National Nutrition Month, which is the perfect time to re-evaluate what your cat is eating and make necessary changes to ensure you both are on the right path for a happy, healthy life," said Dr. Jeff Werber, registered veterinarian. "Like humans, cats need a balanced diet to be healthy; look for a premium food that has animal protein as the No. 1 ingredient to help satisfy their nutritional needs and carnivorous appetites."

Other key elements to look for in your cat's food include:

Optimal levels of fatty acids for a soft and shiny coat.

A fiber blend, including prebiotics and beet pulp, for healthy digestion.

A good mix of premium, high-quality ingredients to contribute to healthy energy levels.

Keeping your cat healthy and happy doesn't stop with general nutrition. It's also important to pay close attention to other health concerns, like oral care, which is often overlooked.

"In my experience, one of the most common health concerns I see cats face today is oral care," Werber said. "That's why I was happy to see that IAMS released a great-tasting cat food, IAMS Oral Care Complete, specifically designed to help reduce plaque and tartar while also providing cats with a 100 percent complete and balanced nutrition. It's a win-win."

With the proper nutrition from a quality food, your cat can be healthier inside and out, which means more energy and vitality for playing and bonding. Whether you're starting a kitten on a new eating routine or reassessing your adult or senior cat's nutrition, remember the importance of supplying them with a premium cat food that includes high-quality ingredients for lifelong health.

For more nutritional information for cats of all sizes and ages, visit IAMS.com.

