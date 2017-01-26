Health Insurance Innovations Selects CallMiner Interaction Analytics to Build Consumer and Regulatory Confidence

WALTHAM, MA--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - CallMiner, the leader in Interaction Analytics solutions, announces today that Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HII) ( NASDAQ : HIIQ), an administrator of affordable web-based health insurance, has selected CallMiner Eureka to gather business intelligence on conversations between HII's licensed and carrier-appointed insurance agents and customers in order to improve the customer experience and verify quality assurance compliance with each purchase.

HII, founded in 2008, is a managing underwriter, third-party administrator and active insurance technology provider. The company offers web-based individual health insurance plans and ancillary products and is a pioneer of the "Quote, Buy, and Print" model which simplified the application process via direct online communication with its carriers.

"At HII, we are committed to providing the best service to our customers and the insurance carriers we work with, and to continue improving our market-leading compliance processes," says Gavin Southwell, CEO for HII. "To help do this, we searched for a responsive partner that could support us flexibly and efficiently. We are pleased to partner with CallMiner to implement an automated call review tool," Southwell continues.

CallMiner is a leading provider of scalable interactions analytics with 15 years of industry leadership and over 2 billion hours of conversations mined. Eureka monitors all customer interactions to help its carriers' insurance agents better understand the customer journey and personalize their service and offering. The system also provides trend data which can reveal process and product issues so that they can be quickly addressed. In addition, analytics can identify risky language and alert a supervisor so that an insurance agent can receive the proper coaching to ensure regulatory compliance adherence.

"We are excited to partner with HII and provide a tool to their carrier-appointed insurance agents that automates the quality assurance process and reveals actionable insights to improve the customer experience," says CallMiner CEO Terry Leahy. "At CallMiner, we believe that 'feedback is a gift' because it uncovers opportunities for us to improve our products, processes and services. HII is equally committed to continuous improvement and superior service. We look forward to working together and partnering for success," Leahy concludes.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. is a leading developer and administrator of affordable, web-based individual health insurance plans and ancillary products. HII integrates its third-generation experience, diverse range of products, and its cloud-based proprietary technology platform, establishing the business as a member of the vanguard of managing underwriters, third-party administrators, and active insurance technology companies.

As pioneers of the "quote, buy, and print" model of online insurance sales, HII has simplified the application process via direct electronic communication with carriers, enabling licensed agents to provide savvy consumers with convenient access to insurance products and lifestyle benefits backed by the best-in-class carriers with whom HII has nurtured long-standing relationships.

HII values the lessons learned from the public whose interests they serve, and their experience shapes the innovative products and services they will continue to create for today, tomorrow, and beyond.

