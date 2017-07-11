Health Talk Live (HLTK) Humbly Hemp Products Now Offered on Amazon.com

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 11, 2017) - Healthtalk Live, Inc. ( OTCQB : HLTK) a fully reporting consumer goods company specializing in hemp-infused food and beverage products today announces that Humbly Hemp products will now be offered on Amazon.com.

Order from Humbly Hemp on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=bl_dp_s_web_0?ie=UTF8&search-alias=aps&field-keywords=Humbly+Hemp

"Amazon.com has a massive audience of confident customers in the U.S. alone. Amazon has over 95 million monthly unique visitors. As a brand Amazon ranks #1 in reputation as determined by a 2016 Neilson Customer survey," says Daniel Crawford CEO. "We conducted a survey to determine what was the best way to service our potential client base and the answer overwhelmingly was to offer products on Amazon.com. Consumer confidence is very high with Amazon and they are more likely to try a new product if they can obtain it from a trusted source. In addition, it is the first place many consumers go when shopping for all kinds of consumer items. We feel we have an extra competitive edge due to the light weight and FREE shipping anywhere in the continental U.S."

Daniel Crawford added, "Humbly Hemp plans to expand into a complete line of Hemp infused food and beverages. We will create a lineup of health and wellness products to offer an expanded selection that will be attractive to our retail and wholesale distribution base. During this fiscal year, Humbly Hemp plans on introducing several new exciting unique hemp infused products."

About Humbly Hemp Bars:

Humbly Hemp snack bars are straightforward, delicious, and jam-packed with the best ingredients on earth. Each bar is kosher, vegan, soy free, dairy free, gluten-free, and free of all top 11 allergens. All of our bars start with a base of Gluten Free Rolled Oats, Hemp seeds, and Plant Protein. We offer three flavors: Cinnamon Date, Berry Vanilla, and Cocoa + Sea Salt.

About Healthtalk Live, Inc.:

Healthtalk Live Inc., a Santa Monica California-based consumer and media company specializing in brand development of health conscious, hemp-infused food and beverage products.

Humbly Hemp is a product line of delicious hemp based products. The snack line will feature hemp powered foods that will delight the palette of consumers and thrill retailers with America's fastest growing food category.

Interested investors, our stock symbol is HLTK.

Corporate Website:

Order product online and join our email list

To stay informed with up-to-the-minute details on the upcoming launch and local happenings, friends and fans of the hemp-friendly company can sign up for the Humbly Hemp Founders Club by visiting the official website:

http://www.HumblyHemp.com

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/humblyhemp/?fref=ts

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/HumblyHemp?lang=en

Visit us on Investors Hangout: http://investorshangout.com/HealthTalk-Live-Inc-HLTK-91651/

Investors Hangout is the only authorized Investors blog page for Health Talk Live, Inc.

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.