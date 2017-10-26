Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund Announces October 2017 Special Distribution

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 26, 2017) -

LDIC Inc. (the "Manager"), the manager of Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund (the "Fund") (TSX:MDS.UN), a closed-end investment fund, today announces a special distribution of CDN$0.033 per Class A unit and US$0.033 per Class U unit. The distribution will be paid on or before November 10, 2017 to unitholders of record on November 2, 2017.