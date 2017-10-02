Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund Announces September 2017 Quarterly Distribution

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 2, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

LDIC Inc. (the "Manager"), the manager of Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund (the "Fund") (TSX:MDS.UN), a closed-end investment fund, today announces the quarterly distribution of CDN$0.0165 per Class A unit and US$0.0165 per Class U unit for the quarter ending September 29, 2017. The distribution will be paid on or before October 23, 2017 to unitholders of record on September 29, 2017.