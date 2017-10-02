News Room
October 02, 2017

Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund Announces September 2017 Quarterly Distribution

TORONTO, ONTARIO

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

LDIC Inc. (the "Manager"), the manager of Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund (the "Fund") (TSX:MDS.UN), a closed-end investment fund, today announces the quarterly distribution of CDN$0.0165 per Class A unit and US$0.0165 per Class U unit for the quarter ending September 29, 2017. The distribution will be paid on or before October 23, 2017 to unitholders of record on September 29, 2017.

