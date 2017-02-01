HealthcareSource Appoints Bob Zurek as Chief Technology Officer

Key hire accelerates expansion of talent management platform

WOBURN, MA--(Marketwired - Feb 1, 2017) - HealthcareSource®, the leading provider of talent management solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced that Bob Zurek has joined the company as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. In this role, he is responsible for HealthcareSource's information technology, engineering, product development, and platform integration strategy.

"Bob has a legacy of collaboratively building great products and successful teams, and we are thrilled to leverage his extensive experience, unique perspective, and technical acumen as we embark on our next phase of growth," said HealthcareSource President and Chief Executive Officer J.P. Fingado. "With the addition of Bob, we have a great opportunity to accelerate our innovation this year, and I am confident that we have the right people in place to make that happen."

Zurek brings more than 25 years of experience in technology leadership as he joins HealthcareSource in their pursuit to transform healthcare by helping organizations build a more Patient-Centered Workforce®. "I am excited to join a team so passionately focused on solving the healthcare industry's most critical talent management challenges," said Zurek. "The unique, healthcare-specific technology platform is a great foundation to continue to build innovative solutions that drive business results and improve patient outcomes."

Zurek most recently served as Chief Technology Officer for Scribe Software, a leading data integration provider, where he led engineering, product management, and quality assurance, and was focused on expanding one of the industry's leading Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) offerings. Prior to Scribe Software, Zurek held executive leadership and product strategy roles at Epsilon, Oracle, Endeca, IBM, and others. He holds a bachelor's degree in earth science from Keene State College.

About HealthcareSource

With more than 3,000 healthcare clients, HealthcareSource® is the leading provider of talent management solutions for the healthcare industry. The HealthcareSource Quality Talent Suite(SM) helps healthcare organizations build a Patient-Centered Workforce® by selecting, aligning, continuously developing, and retaining highly-engaged people. The company's cloud-based platform of software, content, services and analytics includes applicant tracking, reference checking, behavioral and skills-based competency assessments, compensation analysis, performance and learning management, eLearning courseware, education and advisory services. A private company focused exclusively on the healthcare industry, HealthcareSource consistently earns high marks for client satisfaction and retention. HealthcareSource has been regularly ranked as a leader by KLAS Research for Talent Management, in addition to recognition in Healthcare Informatics 100, Modern Healthcare's "Healthcare's Hottest," Inc. 500|5000, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and Becker's "150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare" list. To learn more about HealthcareSource visit: www.healthcaresource.com.