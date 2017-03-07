HealthcareSource to acquire Centricity Contingent Staffing

Talent management platform focused on improving quality of care will expand to support contingent staffing technology

WOBURN, MA--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - HealthcareSource®, the leading provider of talent management solutions for the healthcare industry, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Centricity™ Contingent Staffing, formerly API Healthcare's Clearview Staffing Software, from GE Healthcare. The company serves the software needs of contingent staffing agencies in the healthcare industry. The acquisition is anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2017. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Centricity Contingent Staffing offers a single solution for contingent staffing agencies to operate their entire business from onboarding to invoicing. It allows clients to move quickly from order to fulfillment and features a compliance infrastructure that provides risk management tools, ensuring placement of fully qualified contingent staff.

The major Centricity Contingent Staffing solution components include:

Onboarding and competency validation

Worker profile and credential management

Client profile and contract management

Per diem and travel staffing workflow

Compliance validation and enforcement

Payroll and billing processing

Operational and gross financial analytics

Annually validated clinical content

With this acquisition, HealthcareSource will extend its existing market leadership in the healthcare talent space. The combined company will have more than 3,300 healthcare clients, serving the talent management needs of more than 50 percent of the registered hospitals in the U.S., and managing contingent placements for 40 percent of all healthcare shift staffing and 12 percent of all contract staffing placements. Through its various platforms, HealthcareSource will process 500,000 job postings, 10 million job applications, 380,000 performance reviews, nearly 41 million course completions, and $1.8 billion in contingent staffing billings annually.

"Our technology platform helps healthcare organizations deliver quality care through a Patient-Centered Workforce® by enabling clients to identify, source and manage their ideal labor force," said J.P. Fingado, President and Chief Executive Officer of HealthcareSource. "With this acquisition, we will be able to provide solutions across the full talent spectrum within healthcare, addressing the needs of both direct healthcare employers and staffing organizations in attracting, sourcing, placing, developing, and continuously retaining highly engaged people."

On the transaction closing, the product suite will be rebranded as HealthcareSource Contingent Talent Management. Mike Wejrowski will be returning to the organization to resume his role as Vice President and General Manager for this product suite.

"With our shared focus on healthcare-specific needs, there is a tremendous opportunity to capitalize on each organization's strengths to bring new innovation and new capabilities to each client base," said Wejrowski. "We will be integrating our technology platforms to allow staffing clients to tap into HealthcareSource's recruitment marketing, behavioral assessments, and learning offerings, adding new and complementary capabilities to clients' existing staffing and onboarding solution."

