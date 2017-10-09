HealthDatix signs contract with Endeavor Plus

SMITHTOWN, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 9, 2017) - iGambit, Inc. ( OTCQB : IGMB) is pleased to announce that the company's wholly owned subsidiary, HealthDatix, has entered into a contract with Endeavor Plus.

HealthDatix will provide an online Health Risk Assessment (HRA) tool to facilitate the implementation of HealthDatix's Individual Health Questions (IHQ). This tool will aid employers who participate in the Endeavor Plus Plan with the data analytics on their employee population.

Endeavor Plus, Inc., www.endeavorplus.com, is a consumer and technology-driven company that offers employers an opportunity to participate in a unique and innovative health plan program called the Endeavor Plus Plan. In addition, the company has created a sustainable ERISA & HIPAA compliant major medical health insurance solution for the small to mid-sized employers that, over time, is significantly less costly than the fully insured legacy carrier health insurance plans offered by the Affordable Care Act today.

Pat Dileo, the Endeavor Plus CEO, said, "This collaborative effort with HealthDatix focuses on offering employers and their employees a robust wellness program that helps them maintain better long-term health. Sustained better health leads to saving dollars, fewer trips to the medical providers and the fulfillment of an elevated quality of life."

About HealthDatix:

The HealthDatix team is focused on the private commercial market, extending its platform to facilitate providing self-insured markets with a system to capture the data to augment their organizations' wellness programs.

Wellness programs are using our Health Risk Assessment (HRA) to keep health care costs under control and to gain a better understanding of their employee's health risks so that they can choose the health issues on which to focus their wellness programs.

Our WellDatix application delivers an HRA application that provides the employer with the data analytics on their entire population and a Personalized Preventive Plan (PPP) for their employees, thus providing an incentive for the employee to complete the HRA and the employer to effectively control healthcare costs.

HealthDatix is focused on developing a strong distribution platform by working with both Vendor Partners and Channel Partners to facilitate the implementation of both the Annual Wellness Visit (AWV) program, and the Health Risk Assessment (HRA) program.

HealthDatix has formed two distinct vertical platforms to best serve its clientele:

Government:

- Traditional Medicare

- Managed Service Organization (MSO)

- Accountable Care Organization (ACO)

- Medicare Advantage Plan (MAP)

- Medicaid

Private:

- Commercial Payors

- BlueCross, BlueShield, United Healthcare, Cigna, Aetna (BUCA's)

- Self Insured

- Private Pay

- Third Party Administrators (TPA)

About iGambit Inc.: iGambit ( OTCQB : IGMB) is a fully reporting publicly-held company. We are a company focused on pursuing specific medical strategies and objectives. These objectives have included, among others, the acquisition of medical technology companies with strong growth potential easily recognized in the public arena. We believe that the back-ground of our management and of our Board of Directors in the technology markets is a valuable resource that makes us a desirable business partner. We expect to work to assume an active role in the development and growth of the new company, providing both strategic guidance and operational support. The management of iGambit believes that it can leverage its collective expertise to help position the combined company to produce high-margin, recurring and predictable earnings and generate long-term value for our stockholders. For more information, please visit www.igambit.com. Information on our web-site does not comprise a part of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document and elsewhere by iGambit are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information includes, without limitation, the business outlook, assessment of market conditions, anticipated financial and operating results, strategies, future plans, contingencies and contemplated transactions of the company. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or contribute to actual results of company operations, or the performance or achievements of the company or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements. In addition to any such risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed elsewhere herein, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause or contribute to actual results differing materially from those expressed or implied for the forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to fluctuations in demand; changes to economic growth in the U.S. and U.S. government policies and regulations, including, but not limited to those affecting the medical fertility clinic industry. iGambit undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in iGambit Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.