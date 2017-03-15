HealthGrid Adds Microsoft Power BI to Patient Engagement Platform

Powerful analytics and data visualization toolset provides real-time population health insights for health system partners

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - HealthGrid, a mobile patient engagement leader, today announced that its patient engagement platform now integrates population health reporting and analytics using Microsoft Power BI. The integration with Power BI enables health system partners, such as Community Health Systems, ColumbiaDoctors, Family Physicians Group and Tenet, to turn population health data into powerful analytics and data visualization insights.

"In our partnership with HealthGrid, it became evident that we were sitting on a mountain of patient generated data that could give us insights into what our patients really need to support their ongoing care," said Amar Bulsara, Chief Technology Officer at Family Physicians Group. "The Microsoft Power BI integration with HealthGrid gives us a granular perspective into how our patient population is making decisions. This enables our clinician teams to be prepared to serve their needs, enhance the financial position of the organization, and continue to improve the quality of our care."

Using data visualization, HealthGrid enables its health systems partners to gain intelligence about the patient populations they serve to improve clinical and financial outcomes, which include:

Patient acquisition and retention - Show increase in patient volume by outreaching to patients requiring preventative services, in addition to closure of subsequent clinical care gaps to improve coordination and quality of care.

- Show increase in patient volume by outreaching to patients requiring preventative services, in addition to closure of subsequent clinical care gaps to improve coordination and quality of care. Provider network utilization - Provide insights on how patients utilize health system services and providers for care to coordinate downstream provider referrals to high performance physicians within the network.

- Provide insights on how patients utilize health system services and providers for care to coordinate downstream provider referrals to high performance physicians within the network. Care plan adherence - Prevent adverse events resulting in readmission by automating post discharge and care plan management follow up including provider referrals and medication therapies.

- Prevent adverse events resulting in readmission by automating post discharge and care plan management follow up including provider referrals and medication therapies. Compliance with regulatory requirements - Helps providers comply with patient-facing and quality-based measures in real-time for Meaningful Use, MACRA and MIPS reporting.

"The integration of Microsoft Power BI into our platform offers superior analytics and insights that are meaningful to our health system partners to successfully run their businesses," said Raj Toleti, CEO and Co-founder of HealthGrid. Innovative health systems recognize partnering with Health Grid gives them the power of the patient engagement platform to drive specific calls to action and improve both revenue cycle and clinical outcomes."

HealthGrid enables healthcare providers to engage with patients on their mobile device at any point in the care continuum. The solution provides automated digital check-in, co-pay collection, and post-visit education and follow-up. HealthGrid has worked with Microsoft since 2015 to bring its innovative, healthcare-specific mobile patient engagement platform onto Microsoft Azure.

"HealthGrid is a partner that is genuinely pioneering the way health systems and providers interact with their patients," said John Doyle, senior director, Microsoft Power BI, Microsoft Corp. "The collaboration with Microsoft Power BI demonstrates how data-driven decision making, combined with automation, can drive real impact to the quality of care as well as the financial well-being of the organization."

About HealthGrid

HealthGrid is changing the way patients and providers connect and collaborate: Meeting patients where they are™. At every touch point, without disrupting clinical workflows, HealthGrid gives hospital systems and providers a powerful enterprise solution to connect patients and providers via their smart devices. Through CareNotify™, the only mobile solution that tightly integrates with HIS systems, consumers automatically receive discharge instructions, medication lists, and relevant educational content via secure messaging. With HealthGrid, healthcare providers turn patients into active, satisfied consumers, and MU2 requirements into dollars. Learn more at HealthGrid.com.

Attachment Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/15/11G133169/hg2017_reporting_infographic_v03-2b4842bf1367ac76811cad20c0ed595c.pdf