HealthGrid to Showcase its Patient Engagement Platform at ATA 2017

Platform Delivers up to Ten-fold Increase in Telehealth Utilization

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - HealthGrid, a mobile patient engagement leader will exhibit its patient engagement platform at the American Telemedicine Association's ATA 2017 conference April 23-25 in Orlando, Fla., focusing on its ability to drive telehealth utilization and improve the patient experience.

ATA 2017 is the world's largest telehealth innovation and networking event.

HealthGrid's patient engagement platform integrates with telehealth platforms and telehealth-specific campaigns for increased utilization. It assists providers in achieving returns on their telehealth platform by driving telehealth utilization and automates campaigns for patients eligible for telehealth for readmission management and value-based care initiatives.

Telehealth is transforming healthcare by expanding access while improving patient satisfaction and outcomes. According to the American Hospital Association, telehealth is increasingly viewed as a cost-effective method and its growing use "reflects larger healthcare trends that place the patient's care and experience at the center of treatment decisions."

"Telehealth perfectly illustrates HealthGrid's goal of meeting patients where they are," said HealthGrid CEO and Co-founder Raj Toleti. "We're proud to work with partners like Miami Children's Health System, who have made a very serious investment in telehealth and are committed to offering the same real-time access and seamless patient experience of an office visit through it."

"By leveraging HealthGrid's telehealth platform the utilization of telehealth services will be increased significantly by creating a consistent patient experience across care settings including telehealth," said Miami Children's Health System Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President Ed Martinez. "Today, patients are expecting to be outreached, checked in, and engaged via a consistent manner from a technology perspective, whether it's a telehealth visit or an office visit. HealthGrid is the only patient engagement platform that is able to deliver this capability that we are aware of."

