HealthiNation Nominated for Second Daytime Emmy

HealthiNation Films "Time to Live Again" Nominated in Creative Arts Category

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - HealthiNation, a leading producer of premium original videos for health, food and fitness announced today it has received an Emmy Nomination by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) for the 44th Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards. The Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Friday, April 28, 2017 and The Daytime Emmy Awards will be held on Sunday, April 30th at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

The nomination in the "Outstanding Special Class - Short Format Daytime Program" category is for the HealthiNation Films documentary titled "Time to Live Again." Created by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Jacquelyn Lobel, this story of childhood trauma, healing and resilience chronicles Australian-born and now Brooklyn-based artist, musician and entrepreneur Nadia Ackerman. The film debuted December 6, 2016 exclusively online on HealthiNation (healthination.com) and Facebook (facebook.com/healthination). Ms. Lobel collaborated with HealthiNation Producers Charles Conyers, Carianne D'Alessandro, Shannon Jones, and Felix Rojas and Chief Medical Editor Preeti Parikh, MD.

"We're honored to be nominated for our Second Emmy Award for our story about Nadia's inspiring journey," said Michael O'Donnell, CEO of HealthiNation. "'Time to Live Again' is HealthiNation's first film under the HealthiNation Films label and continues our commitment to tell authentic health stories through the eyes of individuals, whether they be patients, caregivers or physicians."

The Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards gala honors the more than 70 craft categories behind the many shows that grace the Daytime genre. The current nomination follows HealthiNation's previous Daytime Emmy awarded in 2015 for "True Champions: Depression," an episodic series starring patient advocate Erin Schulthies, created to help people living with depression who are searching for answers to the disease online.

In April 2017, HealthiNation Films will introduce its second documentary, "Care Until Cure: A Second Chance At Alzheimer's," a 30-minute film about Alzheimer's caregiving that won Best Documentary Short at the Sunscreen Film Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida in 2016, and was an official selection at the Fort Myers Beach Film Festival and the American Psychological Association Film Festival. "Care Until Cure" will debut exclusively on HealthiNation (www.healthination.com) and HealthiNation's Facebook page (facebook.com/healthination).

