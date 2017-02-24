HealthSparq Names Mark Menton Chief Executive Officer

As CEO, Menton is responsible for leading the company's people-first operation and strategic direction

PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - February 24, 2017) - HealthSparq, a Cambia Health Solutions company committed to helping people make smarter health care choices, named Mark Menton as chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Menton began working with HealthSparq in January 2014 as part of the ClarusHealth Solutions acquisition where he served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). His first role at HealthSparq was Senior Vice President of Client Operations and, most recently, Menton began serving as interim CEO in October 2016. As CEO, Menton will lead HealthSparq's operations and strategic direction, including ensuring the development of real solutions to big health care problems, and building health care solutions that meet the highest standards of efficiency, quality, service and cost-effectiveness for people navigating the health care industry.

"Health care is complicated, and I'm honored and committed to lead HealthSparq's mission to find fixes to the very real problems that people are facing every day," said Mark Menton, CEO of HealthSparq. "In the years ahead, I'm excited to work with the team to broaden HealthSparq's current offering, while holding steadfast to our role in providing people with real solutions to help them navigate the health care system."

Menton brings more than 18 years of experience in the software and health care fields to his role with a proven track record of innovation, leadership and driving client satisfaction.

As HealthSparq's SVP of Client Operations, Menton was responsible for the overall leadership, management and administration of customer implementations and support operations. As CEO of ClarusHealth Solutions (formerly PRISM Services Group) Menton led the transformation of the business into the leading provider search software platform utilized by health plans, employer groups and hospital systems. As a result of his leadership and vision, ClarusHealth was acquired by HealthSparq in January 2014.

"In his interim leadership role with HealthSparq, Mark Menton has been an outstanding champion of the HealthSparq team, its customers and their mission," said Laurent Rotival, Senior Vice President of Strategic Technology Solutions and Chief Information Officer at Cambia Health Solutions. "He has effectively demonstrated he can simultaneously manage the business' imperatives while being a strategic, pragmatic and boundless partner during this critical period at HealthSparq."

HealthSparq is a members of Cambia's growing portfolio of companies focused on making health care more affordable and accessible.

About HealthSparq

HealthSparq empowers people to make smarter health care choices by providing the cost and quality information they need to truly compare health providers and services. By enabling people to see the total costs of care for more than 400 medical treatments based on their individual health plan, comparison shop for procedures and providers, review quality ratings, learn about alternative care options, schedule appointments or buy health care services online, HealthSparq is helping people navigate the health care system as they never have before.

Since our founding in 2008, from our home in Portland, Oregon, HealthSparq has grown to serve 71 health plans and their 74 million members nationwide. Interested in joining a health care revolution? Contact us at HealthSparq.com or tweet us @HealthSparq.

About Cambia Health Solutions

Cambia Health Solutions, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is dedicated to transforming health care. We put people at the heart of everything we do as we work to make the health care system more economically-sustainable and efficient for people and their families. Our company reaches more than 70 million Americans nationwide, including more than two million people in the Pacific Northwest who are enrolled in our regional health plans. To learn more about us, visit CambiaHealth.com or Twitter.com/cambia.

