Healthtalk Live, Inc. (OTCQB: HLTK) announces that FINRA has approved the company's request to change its name to Right On Brands; The ticker symbol will also change from HLTK to RTON on the OTCQB market

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 12, 2017) - Healthtalk Live, Inc. ( OTCQB : HLTK) -- The name Right on Brands symbolizes the focus the company is taking in the health and wellness space. "The next trillion dollar industry globally, the Health & Wellness market is dominated mostly by beauty and anti-aging product sales at $679 billion, followed by fitness and mind and body exercise ($390 billion) and healthy eating, nutrition and weight loss sales ($277 billion)" (Women's Marketing). Spearheaded by its brand Humbly Hemp, RTON will continue to invest in and develop amazing brands in the categories of Superfoods Products, Naturally Alkaline Water, and Cannabis through its three subsidiary companies: Humbly Hemp, Humble Water Co., and Endo Brands.

Humbly Hemp, which launched three months ago, is marketing and selling its hemp based snack line in 20+ retail locations in Los Angeles, online and is available on Amazon.com. These snacks are powered with functional superfoods and hemp protein. They are certified gluten free, kosher, naturally flavored, and low in sugar. These nutritious and sustainable snacks are ideal for on the go worry free snacking.

Humble Water Co. is currently raising capital to build a water bottling facility on a 30,000-year-old Artesian spring which it acquired the rights to in a Joint Venture with SpringHill Water Co a company owned and operated by the Blackfeet Tribe in Cutbank Montana. This bottling plant will allow Right On Brands sell the water on fulfillment B2B, and to government agencies, while it gears up for the launch of it's in house beverage brands.

Endo Brands has finalized the development of a first of its kind Herbal Flavored CBD infused water, ENDO Water, which will be rolling out into Los Angeles retail within the next month. They will be extending this into a line of tinctures and chews before the end 2017. Endo Brands has found an incredible source of CBD to include into its products, ensuring accurate dose, at an affordable price.

About Humbly Hemp Bars:

Humbly Hemp snack bars are straightforward, delicious, and jam-packed with the best ingredients on earth. Each bar is kosher, vegan, soy free, dairy free, gluten free, and free of all top 11 allergens. All of our bars start with a base of Gluten Free Rolled Oats, Hemp seeds, and Plant Protein. We offer three flavors Cinnamon Date, Berry Vanilla, and Cocoa + Sea Salt

About Right On Brands, Inc.:

Right On Brands Inc., a Los Angeles, California based consumer and media company specializing in the brand development of health conscious, hemp-infused food and beverage products.

Humbly Hemp is a product line of delicious hemp based products. The snack line will feature hemp and CBD based foods that will delight the palette of consumers and thrill retailers with America's fastest growing food category. A new CBD hemp based water line will be soon introduced sourced from an exclusive spring that is high in alkalinity and pure as the driven snow from where it came.

