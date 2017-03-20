Healthwise Announces Dave Mink as Chief Client Officer

BOISE, ID--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Healthwise, a leader in evidence-based health education, technology, and services, announced that Dave Mink will assume the position of Chief Client Officer (CCO). Mr. Mink joined Healthwise in 2007 and previously served as Senior Director of Provider Solutions.

As CCO, Mink will lead the client-facing teams and be responsible for customer experience and client satisfaction. "Dave brings a wealth of experience and passion to this role," said Healthwise CEO Bob Kyte. "He is a proven leader in forging solid relationships with both clients and partners."

Mink commented, "I am excited about the possibilities that lie ahead for our company and its people. I look forward to working with Bob and the leadership team as we stay committed to delivering outstanding service to our clients and continually growing our mission to help people make better health decisions."

Mink has over 20 years of leadership experience in sales management and technology and a broad background in business development and strategic partnerships with a focus on client growth and satisfaction. He holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Idaho.

About Healthwise

Healthwise is a nonprofit organization with a mission to help people make better health decisions. People have turned to Healthwise information nearly 2 billion times to learn how to do more for themselves, ask for the care they need, and say "no" to the care they don't need. Healthwise partners with hospitals, electronic medical record (EMR) providers, health plans, care management companies, and health websites to provide up-to-date, evidence-based information to the people they serve. www.healthwise.org. 1.800.706.9646.

