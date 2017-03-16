Healthwise Announces Three New Board Members

L. Ebony Boulware, MD, A. James Balkins III, JD, MBA, and Robert E. Kyte, JD, join Healthwise Board of Directors

BOISE, ID--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Healthwise announced the addition of L. Ebony Boulware, MD, A. James Balkins, and Robert Kyte to its Board of Directors.

"Both Ebony and Jim are accomplished and committed advocates for patient and health education. We are delighted to welcome them, along with Bob Kyte, as new board members as they join us to further the Healthwise mission," said Peggy O'Kane, Chair of the Healthwise Board of Directors.

L. Ebony Boulware, MD, MPH

At Duke University School of Medicine, Dr. Boulware is Chief of the Division of General Internal Medicine in the Department of Medicine and Vice Dean for Translational Science. She has spent much of her scholarly career investigating methods to improve the care and health outcomes of patients with chronic diseases. She is particularly interested in identifying ways to eliminate ethnic and racial disparities in these areas.

Dr. Boulware works to help scientists from across all of Duke University engage with clinicians, trainees, community members, and others to accelerate the pace at which biomedical discoveries achieve public benefit. Dr. Boulware's research has been funded by numerous organizations, including the National Institutes for Health, the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute, the Health Resources and Services Administration, and the Agency for Health Care Research and Quality.

She earned her MD from Duke University and her MPH from the Johns Hopkins University.

A. James Balkins III, JD, MBA

A. James "Jim" Balkins retired from his executive role at Healthwise in 2016. Prior to joining Healthwise in 2004, Jim served on the Healthwise board of directors for 12 years.

In addition to more than 25 years of legal, financial, and strategic executive leadership, Jim has an extensive background in corporate governance, strategic planning, and development and evaluation of international business strategies. Jim currently is an adjunct professor in strategic management and business development for two MBA programs and frequently uses strategic management principles for individual and non-profit organizational mentoring.

Jim holds a juris doctor and a master's of business administration from Willamette University in Oregon and a bachelor of arts from Walla Walla College in Washington. He also attended the Program for Management Development at Harvard Business School.

Robert E. Kyte, JD

Robert "Bob" Kyte is currently the chief executive officer at Healthwise taking this position in July 2016. He also has previously served as Healthwise general counsel and outside counsel. In addition, he has served as CEO of other organizations.

Bob received a bachelor's degree in business administration with an emphasis in management and marketing from Walla Walla University and earned his juris doctor in 1989 from Northwestern School of Law of Lewis and Clark College.

