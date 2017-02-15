Healthwise Appoints New General Counsel

Tammy A. Zokan Joins Executive Team

BOISE, ID--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - Healthwise announced the appointment of Tammy A. Zokan as general counsel and corporate secretary. Zokan has served as associate counsel for Healthwise since joining the health education, technology and services nonprofit in 2013.

As general counsel, Zokan will lead the Healthwise legal team and serve as corporate secretary for Healthwise. "Tammy demonstrates a nimbleness to help us focus on a bias for action, delighting our clients, and fulfilling our mission to help people make better health decisions," said CEO Bob Kyte. "We're thrilled to add her extensive legal experience and leadership to our executive team."

Zokan joined Healthwise after serving as an in-house attorney for WinCo Foods. Previous to that, she served as a partner at Moore Smith Buxton & Turcke, Chtd.

Tammy holds bachelor's degrees in physical geography and environmental law enforcement from the University of Wisconsin─Stevens Point. She earned a juris doctorate in 1996 from the University of Idaho College of Law. She is a member of the Idaho State Bar and the New Mexico Bar. She also is a Certified Information Privacy Professional through the International Association of Privacy Professionals.

