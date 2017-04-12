Healthwise Gives Organizations the Ability to Use Health Content Wherever and However They Need

Healthwise Content as a Service Is a Flexible New Way to Engage Consumers and Invigorate Apps and Websites

BOISE, ID--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Rising healthcare costs and the growth of chronic conditions means that organizations are looking to better engage people in their health through the use of digital information and communication technologies. To help organizations use these innovations to achieve better outcomes, improve quality of care, and lower costs, Healthwise has expanded its offerings with the launch of Healthwise® Content as a Service (CaaS), a flexible new way to use health education wherever it can make the biggest impact.

CaaS gives organizations the power to seamlessly present modular, concise content components -- including text, video, and images -- on websites, inside mobile apps, in outreach campaigns, and more. With health education that's free of design constraints, they can choose from thousands of topics on medical conditions, wellness, symptoms, tests and treatments, and then decide where it displays and how it looks. Organizations access the content through application program interfaces (APIs), ensuring that their consumers automatically get the most up-to-date and accurate information when Healthwise makes changes.

"We were looking for a content partner that would allow us to supplement the work done by our in-house team in an experience that would be seamless to the user," said Gina Czark, AVP of Content Management for Marketing and Communications at Northwell Health. "Northwell selected Healthwise because of their understanding of our business need and the ability for their content to feed into specific areas of our website, customized by our needs."

"We want organizations to get the most out of their health education," explains Miriam Beecham, Chief Strategy and Product Officer for Healthwise. "With Healthwise Content as a Service, they have complete control over their health content, and use only the elements they need for their digital apps and website experiences."

CaaS is part of the larger Healthwise for Digital & Web Experiences solution that includes the Healthwise® Knowledgebase and Healthwise® Video Library. The new Content as a Service complements Healthwise's turnkey health education solutions for point of care, care coordination, and care management.

About Healthwise

