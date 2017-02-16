Healthy Lifestyles Find 'New Year - New You' Program at Herndon, VA Hotel

Residence Inn Herndon Reston Offers Healthy Choices for Extended-Stay Travelers

HERNDON, VA--(Marketwired - Feb 16, 2017) - Helping guests keep their healthy lifestyles on track while away from home a Herndon, Virginia hotel is kicking off 2017 promoting the benefits of extended-stay accommodations. Slipping away from healthy eating and activities is easy when traveling but the "New Year - New You" program at the Residence Inn Herndon Reston is focused on keeping healthy choices simple.

Extended-stay travel comes with rewards and the spacious, apartment-style suites of this Residence Inn are only the beginning for those traveling to the Herndon/Reston area. Providing guests with home-like comforts, the hotel is also focused on giving travelers everything they need to maintain their personal comfort zone. From healthy breakfast choices and a walking trail just two blocks away, to complimentary access to Gold's Gym (with the latest in cardio equipment, free weights and free fitness classes), guests are surrounded with amenities designed to make their stay relaxed, productive and healthy. The hotel also features a Sport Court® and seasonal outdoor pool.

Guests can kick-start their day with a free breakfast that includes traditional favorites along with healthy choices such as oatmeal, Greek yogurt, scrambled egg whites and a variety of dried fruits, nuts and granola. Healthy choices are also offered at the Residence Inn Mix™, an evening social held every Monday through Wednesday. These relaxed themed food events with beverages, including beer and wine, give guests the opportunity to unwind, socialize and connect during their stay.

For those who enjoy cooking, each suite includes a kitchen with full-size appliances, dishes, silverware, pots and pans so guests can prepare and enjoy their favorite meals or snacks. Add the hotel's free grocery shopping service and a $20 grocery card after the fifth night and there's a lot of value to be found at this extended stay hotel. Shopping, dining and entertainment are also plentiful at the nearby Reston Town Center.

Residence Inn Herndon Reston is managed by Crescent Hotels & Resorts.

About the Residence Inn Herndon Reston

The Residence Inn Herndon Reston welcomes travelers to complement their travel with the comforts of studio or two-bedroom suite accommodations during their stay in Virginia. Blending home-like comforts with upscale hotel living, the pet-friendly lodging offers all the amenities needed for a relaxed and productive stay whether traveling for business or leisure. In-room benefits include Marriott luxury bedding, free Wi-Fi and plug-in technology. Complimentary hotel shuttle service is provided, upon request, to Washington Dulles International Airport - IAD, the Wiehle metro station and other destinations within a three-mile radius of the hotel every Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Rest easy and travel with the comforts that meet your lifestyle at the Residence Inn Herndon Reston.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is a nationally recognized, top-3 operator of hotels and resorts. Crescent currently operates over 100 hotels and resorts in 27 states in the US and 5 provinces in Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, Starwood, Hyatt and IHG. Crescent also operates a collection of legendary independent hotels and resorts. Crescent's clients are made up of hotel REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit www.chrco.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.