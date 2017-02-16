Healthy Travel: Jean Coutu at the service of travellers

VARENNES, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 16, 2017) - The Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc. (The "Corporation" or the "Jean Coutu Group") and the pharmacist-owners affiliated with its network announce the launch of several services to contribute to a safe and healthy travel.

"Many people travel this time of the year! That's why it's important to offer them accessible services to plan their vacation," says Richard Mayrand, Executive Vice-President, Pharmacy and Government Affairs of the Jean Coutu Group.

Vaccination Centre

More than 190 Jean Coutu-affiliated pharmacies located in all regions of Quebec offer the opportunity to meet a nurse who can assess the needs of travellers and administer the necessary vaccines on site before departure. The list of vaccination centres is available here.

Consultation: Possibilities of Bill 41

According to the act Prescribing a medication when no diagnosis is required, the pharmacist can now:

Prescribe to treat traveller's diarrhea

Prescribe to prevent malaria and acute mountain sickness

Pharmacists have always been able to advise travellers on the various measures and precautions to be taken depending on the destination. Pharmacists are also available to guide patients in selecting the right medications to bring, how they are stored and their use.

Preparation checklist:

A checklist has been developed to help travellers remember important items when making travel preparations. This document is available in store or among several other tips in the new section: Travelhealth.jeancoutu.com.

About the Jean Coutu Group

The Jean Coutu Group is one of the most trusted names in Canadian pharmacy retailing. The Corporation operates a network of 418 franchised stores in Québec, New Brunswick and Ontario under the banners of PJC Jean Coutu, PJC Clinique, PJC Santé and PJC Santé Beauté, which employs more than 20,000 people. Furthermore, the Jean Coutu Group owns Pro Doc Ltd ("Pro Doc"), a Quebec-based subsidiary and manufacturer of generic drugs.