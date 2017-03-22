Hearing, Speech & Deaf Center is First in Washington State to Offer ASL Videophone Tree for Deaf Callers

Sorenson Communications Offers New Technology with Sorenson Bridge

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - Hearing, Speech & Deaf Center (HSDC) is Washington state's first organization to employ Sorenson Bridge, a new technology by Sorenson Communications, LLC ("SVRS") that lets Deaf and hard-of-hearing callers choose options from an American Sign Language (ASL) menu. Using a videophone, HSDC's callers can contact the appropriate HSDC staff through the menu. The technology is designed specifically for ASL users.

HSDC Executive Director Lindsay Klarman notes that implementing Sorenson Bridge is one more way for the agency to meet client needs. "With Bridge, HSDC offers Deaf callers a way to receive communication in the language most Deaf people prefer -- ASL. Using Bridge is enhancing the way we are doing business because we are establishing greater rapport with those we serve."

Last year, HSDC's Deaf & Hard of Hearing Services department served 3,595 clients. Ariele Belo, the director of Deaf & Hard of Hearing Services, said, "I am excited for this new technology to allow people to connect directly to different departments in HSDC using ASL."

Until the introduction of Sorenson Bridge, Deaf callers who phoned organizations had to navigate audio phone trees through sign language interpreters, a time-consuming and often tedious process. With Sorenson Bridge, callers can select the intended call recipient or department through the use of a keypad.

Sorenson Bridge technology was created by SVRS, a Video Relay Service (VRS) company that has revolutionized communication for Deaf people. SVRS® empowers Deaf and hearing callers to place phone calls and seamlessly communicate in real time -- each in their preferred language.

For more information about Sorenson Bridge, contact your local Sorenson representative or email bridgesupport@sorenson.com.

About Sorenson Communications, LLC ("SVRS")

SVRS® (www.svrs.com) is a provider of industry-leading communication products and services for the Deaf. The company's offerings include SVRS, the highest-quality video interpreting service; the ntouch® VP and the ntouch® VP2 videophones, designed especially for use by Deaf individuals; ntouch® PC, software that connects users to SVRS by using a PC and webcam; ntouch® for Mac®, software that connects users to SVRS by using an Apple® computer; and ntouch® Mobile, an application empowering SVRS communication via tablet and mobile devices.

Hearing, Speech & Deaf Center

HSDC (www.hsdc.org) envisions an inclusive, accessible world, where everyone is understood and respected. The mission of HSDC is to foster inclusive accessible communities through communication, advocacy and education.

For nearly 80 years, HSDC has worked to remove obstacles for people with hearing loss, speech challenges and other communication barriers, empowering them to achieve their full potential. HSDC's comprehensive services span the life cycle and include early childhood education, audiology and hearing aid services, speech therapy, Deaf and hard of hearing advocacy services and American Sign Language (ASL) interpreting.