Hearing Technology Industry Releases 2017 Impact Report, Spotlighting 40-Year Commitment to Innovation and Helping People with Hearing Loss

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - The Hearing Industries Association (HIA) released today a comprehensive report that showcases the remarkable innovation within the hearing technology industry, which has been pioneering breakthroughs in hearing technologies for more than 40 years.

Thirty-seven pages long and example-rich, the Hearing Technology Industry Impact Report 2017 firmly cements the hearing technology industry as an unremitting leader in innovation and bringing new technologies to market. The report sheds light on the industry's decades-long commitment to advancing knowledge and discovery to help millions of people with hearing loss better hear the world and remain an important part of it.

"That's the untold story of hearing aid development," said HIA's president, Carole Rogin. "All along, it has been an industry at the forefront of technological advancement, applying new ideas in engineering, science, and technology in groundbreaking ways." The report provides a sweep of information that shows the depth and breadth of new hearing technologies and a look at the many awards and media accolades earned by the industry for its innovation. Importantly, the document includes the voices of people who are benefiting from modern hearing technologies.

The impact report looks specifically at eight companies: Cochlear, Earlens, GN Resound, Oticon, Sivantos, Sonova, Starkey, and Widex. HIA's release of this report comes at a time when hearing loss is gaining new-found attention, and when a growing body of research is linking hearing loss to other serious health issues, including dementia and depression. HIA expects the spotlight on hearing loss to grow as the U.S. population gets older, as more people acquire noise-induced hearing loss at seemingly younger ages, and as more is learned about the connection between hearing loss and other health concerns.

HIA hopes the Hearing Technology Industry Impact Report 2017 will serve as a useful tool for reporters as they cover emerging research about hearing loss and the dynamic advancements in hearing technologies made possible by many HIA members.

About HIA

Headquartered in Washington, DC, HIA is the national trade association of manufacturers of hearing aids, implantable hearing devices, assistive listening devices, component parts, and power sources for amplification devices. For more than 40 years, the HIA-funded Better Hearing Institute (BHI) has worked tirelessly to increase public awareness of the importance of hearing health and treating hearing loss. For decades, HIA, through BHI, has been conducting research and educational outreach so people with hearing loss can benefit from proper treatment.