Heart Math Tutoring Receives Apparo's Mission Possible Economic Opportunity Grant

CHARLOTTE, NC--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - Economic opportunity and upward mobility were front and center at Apparo's 11th annual ConnectivIT Ball where Heart Math Tutoring, a local nonprofit focused on early math intervention, received the Mission Possible Economic Opportunity Award. This innovative award is one of the first projects being implemented based on recommendations from the Economic Opportunity Task Force report and is made possible through a US$60,000 cash and pro-bono contribution from Accenture, a leading global professional services company.

Some studies suggest early math skills are a better predictor of academic success than early reading skills. While many local nonprofits focus on reading, Heart Math Tutoring is the only local nonprofit focused on math intervention.

"Without a strong foundation in math, success in higher levels of learning is difficult," said Emily Elliott, Executive Director of Heart Math Tutoring. "Heart has a proven model that targets and closes identified gaps in basic number concepts. We have 750 weekly volunteer tutors that deliver hands-on lessons in a one-on-one setting, giving students skills to catch up to grade level."

Nearly 550 guests, including 30 CIOs from Charlotte's corporate IT community, raised a record-setting $980,000 to empower local nonprofits through business and technology solutions at Apparo's 11th annual ConnectivIT Ball, presented by Microsoft. The event took place Saturday, April 22 at the Charlotte Convention Center and the Mission Possible Grant winner was announced at the gala.

"This project supports the Economic Opportunity Task Force's recommendations and will use innovative technology to connect students in high-poverty schools with math tutors, pairing hundreds of adults and youth across socioeconomic lines, " said Kim Lanphear, Executive Director of Apparo. "By equipping students with math skills, Heart Math Tutoring has an opportunity to improve social capital, increase graduation rates and increase income opportunity for these children."

Apparo is the only organization that uses Community Impact Projects to connect corporate volunteers with nonprofits with specific technology needs. These important community projects continue to make Charlotte a great place to live, work and play.

"The Mission Possible Award and the ConnectivIT Ball demonstrate the impact we can have as a community when we come together in the spirit of collaboration," said Stephanie Sadowski, Charlotte Office Managing Director, Accenture. "Partnering with Apparo, we are using technology and philanthropy to improve our local community and provide those most in need with the skills and knowledge to climb the economic ladder."