Heart Ridge Farms Launches Partnership with the Pro Football Legends

An Initiative to Promote Heart Healthy Snacks to NFL Alumni

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - Heart Ridge Farms, a company that focuses on heart healthy snacks, is pleased to announce today the partnership with Pro Football Legends, the commercial marketing arm of the NFL Alumni Association. This alliance will support our members in selecting a product that retains the natural flavor and goodness of the perfectly nutritious almond.

"I am pleased to partner with Heart Ridge Farms," said Joe Pisarcik, President & CEO of the NFL Alumni Association. "Being that these almonds are chock-full of nutritional value, they align with our overarching mission of helping our members and their families set the tone for continued healthy lifestyles."

Heart Ridge Farms is currently sold in over 200 stores across the country, as well as being available online. Heart Ridge Farms offers almonds in 16 flavors from Whole Natural Dry Roasted, Sriracha Garden, Habanero Barbeque, Maple Hickory and a wide variety in between. Heart Ridge Farms' goal was to create a diverse blend to complement the already tasty nut without overpowering it. These flavors are blended from high-quality seasonings that are MSG-free, low-sodium, and vegetarian (with the exception of Buffalo White Cheddar and Spicy Nacho).

The team at Heart Ridge Farms has designed a one-of-a-kind European dry roast process that preserves the naturally savory taste almonds possess, without frying them in unnecessary oils. They take great pride in processing the almonds to preserve the integrity of this healthy, wholesome snack. With their proprietary roasting process, Heart Ridge Farms is able to dry roast the almonds under optimum conditions for every batch. Using just enough safflower oil to adhere the seasoning blends, their almonds are always nourishing and flavorful.

Aside from being a crunchy and delicious snack, almonds are high in many essential nutrients and have great health benefits. The benefits of almonds include lowering cholesterol levels, and studies indicate they may help reduce the risks of colon cancer, heart and Alzheimer's disease. Further, almonds are rich in vitamins A, B, and E, pack in a lot of filling fiber, and contain high levels of "good" monounsaturated fats. The almond, ounce for ounce, is the tree nut highest in protein.

"We chose Pro Football Legends as our partner because our wholehearted missions align as we further value the opportunity to build lasting relationships with players and their loved ones," said Bill Pitman, President & CEO of Heart Ridge Farms. "I have had the strong desire to give back since the beginning of Heart Ridge Farms. We love the Caring for Kids mission and share the same core values, which, in my eyes is a win-win situation for our company." Jeff Pappas, Director of Sales for Heart Ridge Farms, states "This will be a great partnership and the more success we have, the more we can contribute to the causes."

To find where Heart Ridge Farms almonds may be purchased, visit heartridgefarms.com.

About Heart Ridge Farms

The goal of Heart Ridge Farms is to produce a product that retains the natural flavor and goodness of the perfectly nutritious almond. We are hands-on throughout to the entire process -- from our relationships with growers to preparation of the almonds for you and your family to enjoy.

About Pro Football Legends

Pro Football Legends is the commercial marketing name and logo of the NFL Alumni Association, a nationwide group comprised mainly of former National Football League players, coaches, and other employees whose mission is to serve, assist, and inform players and their families. The Association offers a variety of medical, financial and social programs to help members lead healthy, productive and connected lives.

For more information, please visit www.nflalumni.org.