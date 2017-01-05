Heartland Dental Continues Growth and Advancement in 2016

Largest dental support organization in the country sets goals for New Year

EFFINGHAM, IL--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - ­­Heartland Dental, the largest dental support organization (DSO) in the United States, built upon that achievement in 2016, increasing the company's nationwide footprint and supporting groundbreaking initiatives.

"Each year, our company has been blessed to create more and more value for supported dentists through innovation," said Rick Workman, DMD, Heartland Dental Founder and Active Executive Chairman. "This past year was no different. We found so many ways to further our mission of supporting dentists and team members. Much like the dental industry itself, Heartland Dental never stands still. As the industry evolves, we too must continually evolve the level of support our company offers."

In 2016, Heartland Dental increased its supported office count to over 750 offices in 34 states, adding Maine and Colorado. In addition, 2016 saw the rollout of the Doctor Mastery Program (DMP), a revolutionary five-year, continuing education program designed to help supported dentists become definitive dental leaders in the communities they serve. Heartland Dental also selected Patterson Dental as their primary product distributor, creating an even higher level of supply and technology support for dental offices and further decreasing their supply and lab costs. Supported dentists and teams completed over 255,000 hours of continuing education to further their skills and knowledge. They also provided over $3 million worth of dentistry to their communities through Free Dentistry Day events and other initiatives.

"We are extremely proud of what Heartland Dental was able to accomplish in 2016 as a whole and the positive impact it generated for dentists, team members and their patients," added Patrick Bauer, Heartland Dental President and Chief Executive Officer. "Looking to 2017, we have to ask ourselves, 'How do we take that even further?' 'What other opportunities exist to create value for dentists and teams?' Because that is, and always will be, the main objective of Heartland Dental."

About Heartland Dental

