Heartland Dental Founder and Executive Chairman Presents at 2017 ADSO Summit

Dr. Rick Workman discusses the vision and purpose of dental support organizations

EFFINGHAM, IL--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Rick Workman, DMD, Heartland Dental founder and executive chairman, presented at last week's Academy of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO) 2017 Summit. The event, held from April 7th - 10th at the Walt Disney World Swan Hotel in Lake Buena Vista, brought leaders from dental support organizations (DSOs) and other dental professionals from around the country together to discuss finding success in group practice, building infrastructure effectively, trends in law and advocacy, and leading change among other topics.

"It's exciting to see how much the ADSO has grown over the past few years. ADSO member groups now support over 13,000 dentists," said Dr. Workman. "It was a pleasure to once again be involved with the summit to discuss the future of DSOs, as well as the challenges and opportunities we all face. Having an opportunity like this to collaborate on ideas and solutions is extremely beneficial."

Additional presenters included author and speaker, Dr. Marc Cooper, professional speaker and healthcare leadership authority, Chip Madera, and many more dental and business leaders. In his presentation, Dr. Workman specifically discussed the early beginnings of the DSO industry and the ADSO, what challenges and advantages DSOs are experiencing today, and what DSOs can do to find success.

"For all DSOs, our collaborative opportunities are huge. As the dentistry profession continues to change, DSOs need to work hard, smart and together. That is how the greatest organizations achieve great success," added Dr. Workman. "The ADSO has become an ideal means for this collaboration. I can't wait to see what we can accomplish together for DSOs moving forward, as we help advance the quality of dental care for patients and the quality of life for dental professionals."

