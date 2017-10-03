Heavy Reading Launches Focus Group Initiative

New program delivers expert insight into key telecom industry transformation trends

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 3, 2017) - Heavy Reading, a leading telecom industry market research group, has launched a new initiative to provide a direct view into the plans and strategies of the world's leading telecom service providers as they ramp up their efforts to transform their networks and services to compete in the global digital economy.

Heavy Reading's Thought Leadership Council (TLC) is made up of service provider experts focused on key areas of telecom development, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), network and service automation, 5G, and emerging technologies, like artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous vehicles, and virtual/augmented reality systems. TLC participants are drawn from service providers around the world and include a mix of wireline, mobile, cloud, fiber, data and broadband network operators.

TLC focus groups offer a critical reality check to counterbalance the industry hype that typically surrounds coverage of emerging technologies and trends in the telecom industry, says Dennis Mendyk, SVP of research at Heavy Reading, which is part of Informa Ltd.'s Light Reading group.

"TLC participants are actively involved in planning and building new networks and services, which means they have a deep understanding of what's going on with telecom transformation," Mendyk says. "Participation is completely confidential, so TLC members can share their ideas and experiences freely."

Heavy Reading will present findings from TLC focus groups in a new series of reports to be published on a monthly basis. The inaugural report, available now, focuses on telecom operators' revenue expectations for IoT services, says report author Denise Culver, Online Research Director who oversees TLC.

"Service providers in our focus group say they don't expect to see significant revenue from IoT for at least three and possibly as long as 10 years," Culver says. "Many said they don't have definitive plans for generating revenue from IoT at this point. These findings and others in the report suggest that IoT revenue will probably take longer at the service provider level than current forecasts suggest."

Culver notes that each TLC panel will include only service provider experts who have direct involvement in the subject area for each focus group. Upcoming TLC focus group reports will cover SD-WAN, 5G, network and service automation, B/OSS transformation and emerging technologies. Each panel will convene two or three times a year, she adds.

The inaugural report, IoT Focus Group: Revenue Growth Will Be Hard Work, is available now to Heavy Reading subscription clients. The report also is available to nonsubscribers. For more information, contact David Williams, Global Director of Sales, at dwilliams@heavyreading.com .

For more information about Heavy Reading's TLC focus group initiative, contact Denise Culver at culver@heavyreading.com

