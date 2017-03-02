Hedvig Appoints Ediz Ertekin as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Field Operations

Veteran Technology Sales Executive to Drive Hedvig's Growth in the $7B Software-Defined Storage Market

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 2, 2017) - Hedvig today announced the appointment of Ediz Ertekin as senior vice president of worldwide sales and field operations. With nearly two decades of executive sales experience in the enterprise tech and business intelligence, analytics and integration markets, Ediz will lead the expansion of sales initiatives for Hedvig as the company scales to its next level of growth. He will oversee Hedvig's sales, pre- and post-sales engineering, and sales operation functions.

"Hedvig launched two years ago with a mission to challenge traditional storage approaches. We're now providing our customers with a flexible, software-defined storage solution that addresses cloud and backup needs in a single platform," said Avinash Lakshman, CEO and founder at Hedvig. "Ediz's proven sales leadership of software, services and international operations will be key as we embark on our next phase of growth."

Ediz is an accomplished leader in building both direct and indirect sales models. Prior to joining Hedvig, Ediz led European sales for data integration software provider Informatica where he led the organization to $70 million in revenue and an IPO. Since Informatica he has led several high-growth startups to the $25 million mark and has held sales leadership positions at Striim, SnapLogic, Verix and Celequest.

"Today's businesses generate an astounding amount of data. We're in the midst of a cloud renaissance where a software-centric storage infrastructure is needed to deliver better business outcomes," said Ediz Ertekin, SVP of sales at Hedvig. "The Hedvig Distributed Storage Platform brings the agility and cost savings enterprises need in their journey to the public cloud. I'm thrilled to be part of a team that's introducing modern storage to a wide range of industries and look forward to contributing to Hedvig's ongoing success."

Hedvig today also announced in a separate release that it has raised a $21.5M Series C funding round. New investors EDBI, the dedicated investment arm of the Singapore Economic Development Board, and Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE) join existing investors Atlantic Bridge Ventures, True Ventures, and Vertex Ventures. The proceeds from the round will help with Hedvig's expansion into Asia, advancing the development of end-to-end enterprise solutions and continuing to build world class engineering, sale, and channel teams.

About Hedvig

Hedvig provides software-defined storage for enterprises building private, hybrid, or multi-cloud environments. Hedvig is the only solution designed for both primary and secondary data, making it ideal for legacy, modern, and backup workloads. The Hedvig Distributed Storage Platform consolidates block, file, and object into a single, API-driven platform that keeps pace with ever-growing data needs. Our patented Universal Data Plane technology forms a distributed, scale-out cluster that transforms commodity servers or cloud computing into a flexible foundation for bare metal, hypervisor, and container infrastructure. Customers like BNP Paribas, DGC, LKAB, and Mazzetti rely on Hedvig as a fundamental enabler of digital business. For more information about Hedvig, visit www.hedviginc.com.

