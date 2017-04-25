Hedvig Offers Industry's First Channel Program Designed Around the Flexibility of Software-Defined Storage

Hedvig's CloudScale Partner Program Gives Channel Partners Real-Time Benefits, Flexible Engagement Frameworks, and Improved Access to Enablement Resources

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Hedvig, the company modernizing storage and accelerating enterprise adoption of private and hybrid clouds, today announced the expansion of its CloudScale Partner Program. The enhanced program provides its worldwide partner ecosystem with a flexible, customer-focused framework that makes it easier to engage with Hedvig and sell software-defined storage (SDS) and cloud solutions. The new CloudScale Partner Program recognizes and accommodates the many roles partners have with customers by delivering a model tailored to the needs of each customer and each engagement.

"This is a pivotal time for Hedvig and our partners as we see significant demand from customers looking to modernize their storage infrastructure. We want to give our partners a program that adapts to their business -- not the other way around," said Avinash Lakshman, CEO and founder of Hedvig. "At Hedvig, we pride ourselves on delivering unparalleled flexibility and scale to customers transforming their data centers. The new and expanded partner program reflects this philosophy."

The updated CloudScale Partner Program enables partners to adapt to changing market dynamics and customer needs. The program is designed with the flexibility for a single partner to engage in multiple ways, including referring deals, integrating bundled solutions, and offering managed services. Partners also will have the option to develop, market, and sell their own branded solutions powered by Hedvig software.

"We are excited Hedvig is expanding and evolving the CloudScale Partner Program. The new elements of the program reflect the innovative business models we see resellers undertaking in the era of cloud transformation," said Gautam Shah, President of Colfax International. "Hedvig is making key investments in 2017 to grow and enable its channel ecosystem, and we are thrilled to be part of it. We look forward to accelerating our software-defined storage business in 2017 and beyond with Hedvig as a valued and strategic vendor partner."

Hedvig's commitment to its channel partners' success is reflected in these new CloudScale Partner Program features:

The CloudScale Partner Program framework is designed to accommodate and support partners that serve multiple roles with customers. Partners can engage with Hedvig in the way that makes sense for each engagement. Ease of access: Prospective partners can now explore the program before signing a partnership agreement. They are granted access to Hedvig's partner portal, enablement resources, and sales tools with no minimum commitments.





In addition to the new features in the CloudScale Partner Program, Hedvig is enhancing and extending support for partners' go-to-market efforts. Enablement resources now include a new partner portal and simplified onboarding process, along with refreshed training content, sales tools and pricing. Available today for both new and existing partners, these new resources reflect Hedvig's ongoing effort to make it easy to sell and build differentiated practices around the Hedvig Distributed Storage Platform.

Hedvig's modern storage solution provides the elastic, resilient and flexible storage infrastructure that customers need to move faster and compete better. With the updated CloudScale program, Hedvig partners can deepen and extend their role as trusted technology advisors that accelerate customer cloud deployments and digital transformation initiatives.

Visit hedviginc.com/partners to learn more and to join the Hedvig CloudScale Partner Program.

About Hedvig

Hedvig provides software-defined storage for enterprises building private, hybrid, or multi-cloud environments. The Hedvig Distributed Storage Platform is the only solution designed for both primary and secondary data, making it ideal for legacy, modern, and backup workloads. It consolidates block, file, and object into a single, API-driven platform that keeps pace with ever-growing data needs. Hedvig's patented Universal Data Plane technology forms a distributed, scale-out cluster that transforms commodity servers or cloud computing into a flexible foundation for bare metal, hypervisor, and container infrastructure. Customers like BNP Paribas, DGC, LKAB, and Mazzetti rely on Hedvig as a fundamental enabler of digital business. For more information about Hedvig, visit www.hedviginc.com.

