HEIDENHAIN's Klartext Control Magazine is Now Available as an App

SCHAUMBURG, IL--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - HEIDENHAIN's popular control magazine for customers and manufacturers is titled Klartext and is now available as an app for mobile devices. This Klartext app was developed to increase worldwide circulation, make it available to a wider group, as well as provide easier and mobile access to a wide variety of industry-leading information about computer numerical controls (CNCs) for the manufacturing industry as provided by HEIDENHAIN.

As a worldwide leader of precision measurement and control equipment, HEIDENHAIN regularly shares information for today's highly advanced manufacturing environments. This new Klartext app is now available for mobile Android or Apple devices, and includes information in many languages. The 2016 issues are available in English, German, French, Italian, Spanish and Russian. The 2014 and 2015 issues are available in English or German. Users can set the preferred language in Settings.

Additionally, convenient navigation features are available on the new app, including:

Full-text search across all issues

Integration of interactive features such as videos or picture galleries (as of Issue 64)

Read mode for easy reading on small mobile devices (as of Issue 64)

Downloadable digital image is available at: http://www.heidenhain.us/wp-content/uploads/klartext-app-1.jpg

Contact information

For more information, contact Product Specialist Julain Renz (jrenz@heidenhain.com - (847) 884-4761)), or write to us at HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION, 333 E. State Parkway, Schaumburg, IL 60173. HEIDENHAIN can also be accessed directly via our web site at www.heidenhain.us.

HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION is the North American subsidiary of DR. JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, a leading international manufacturer of precision measurement and control equipment. The product line includes linear scales, rotary and angular encoders, digital readouts, digital length gauges, CNC controls and machine inspection equipment.

The following files are available for download: