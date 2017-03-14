Heightened Demand for R&D Innovation May Prompt BioPharma Industry Groups to Seek Academic Partnerships

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Throughout the research and development process, third-party organizations have helped pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device teams to resolve gaps in knowledge and overcome internal resourcing deficits. Findings from a recent Cutting Edge Information study on preclinical team resources and activities indicate that companies most frequently seek external assistance to supplement in-house capabilities. As an example, teams may seek external assistance from third parties capable of supporting lab-based activities.

Beyond resource-based demands, companies may also seek partners who can share risk or offset some of the financial burden associated with product development. Today, life science teams continue to seek innovative solutions to complex, medical problems. Yet, alone, these life science teams may not always be successful. Associated project risk levels, combined with high-investment requirements can impede life science teams' efforts to drive unique projects forward.

One emerging innovation -- industry partnerships with academia -- allows both parties to share risk within the scope of a mutually-beneficial relationship. As part of the same preclinical benchmarking study referenced above, Cutting Edge Information conversed with industry executives, to learn more about the advantages offered by an academic partnership.

Academic-industry partnerships help academic institutions familiarize themselves with the commercial drug development process. Conversely, industry executives can partner with academic institutions -- specifically those with medical centers -- to seek clinician feedback concerning upcoming products.

"Gauging early perceptions of developing products can help life science teams develop solutions that are meaningful for anticipated end users," said Sarah Ray, senior research analyst at Cutting Edge Information. Shared benefits associated with industry-academic partnerships become particularly important when considering a global research trend toward translating research discoveries into relevant, real-world solutions.

