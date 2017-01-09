Helius Medical Technologies announces that its shelf registration filed on Form S-3 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been made effective

NEWTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 9, 2017) - Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (TSX:HSM)(TSX:HSM.S)(OTCQB:HSDT) ("Helius") announced today that it has filed a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has now been made effective. The registration statement allows Helius to issue various types of securities, including common stock, debt securities and/or warrants, up to an aggregate amount of US$100 million.

The Company has no current plans to issue securities under the registration statement. Phillippe Deschamps, Chief Executive Officer of Helius, added, "Having an effective shelf registration statement is aligned with our growth objectives and provides Helius with more flexible and cost-effective access to capital markets."

This press release has been prepared for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any shares or securities in the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Any offering of the securities covered under the shelf registration statement will be made in compliance with all applicable laws and only by means of the Company's prospectus and an accompanying prospectus supplement relating to that offering. A copy of the prospectus included in the registration statement may be obtained on the SEC's website at: www.sec.gov.

Helius may offer and sell securities covered by the registration statement through one or more methods of distribution, subject to market conditions and Helius' capital needs. The terms of any offering under the shelf registration statement will be established at the time of such offering and will be described in a prospectus supplement filed with the SEC prior to completion of the offering. All prospective investors must meet the suitability standards required by law.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. Helius seeks to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain's ability to heal itself. For more information, please visit www.heliusmedical.com.

