Helius Medical Technologies Inc. Closes C$12.5 Million Public Offering of Class A Common Stock, Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

NEWTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 16, 2017) - Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (TSX:HSM)(TSX:HSM.S)(OTCQB:HSDT) ("Helius" or the "Company") announced the closing of its previously announced public offering (the "Offering") of 6,555,000 shares of Class A Common Stock (the "Shares"), including 855,000 Shares issued pursuant to the exercise, in full, of the over-allotment option granted to the Underwriters in connection with the Offering. The Shares were issued at a price of C$1.90 per Share, for total gross proceeds to the Company of C$12,454,500 (US$9,518,878), before underwriting commissions and expenses payable by the Company. The Offering was underwritten by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Raymond James Ltd. (the "Underwriters").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund investment in PoNS™ research and development, including the completion of its ongoing registrational trial in mild- to moderate-traumatic brain injury, the launch of a registrational clinical trial in multiple sclerosis and an additional clinical trial in cognition, research and development activities to complete the Company's FDA submission and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Offering was made by means of written prospectuses and prospectus supplements, dated February 9, 2017, that form part of Helius' existing Canadian MJDS short-form base shelf prospectus dated January 26, 2017, in Canada, and U.S. shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that became effective on January 6, 2017, in the United States. Prospectus supplements and the accompanying prospectuses have been filed with the securities regulatory authorities in all provinces of Canada, pursuant to the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System, and with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in the United States. Copies of these documents and the Underwriting Agreement are available on the Company's profiles on the SEDAR website maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators at www.sedar.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, as applicable. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplements and the accompanying prospectuses may also be obtained from Canaccord Genuity Corp., Brookfield Place, 161 Bay Street, Suite 3100, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2S1, or Raymond James Ltd., 40 King Street West, Suite 5400, Toronto, ON M5H 3Y2.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

ABOUT THE PONS™

The PoNS™ device is a non-invasive means for delivering neurostimulation through the tongue. The PoNS™ therapy is currently being studied in the United States and in Canada for the treatment of balance disorder for subjects with mild to moderate Traumatic Brain Injury.

ABOUT HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES

Helius Medical Technologies is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. Helius seeks to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain's ability to heal itself. Helius intends to file for U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for the PoNS™ device. For more information, please visit www.heliusmedical.com.

Cautionary Disclaimer Statement:

Certain statements in this news release are not based on historical facts and constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements").

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the expected use of proceeds from the Offering.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "intends", "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian securities regulators and which can be obtained from either at www.sec.gov or www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such statements except to the extent required by law.