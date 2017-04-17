Helius Medical Technologies Receives Two Medical Method Patents

Skin Stimulation + Cognitive Exercise = Therapeutic Benefit Oral Cavity Stimulation with Pulse Generator + Exercise = Therapeutic Outcome

NEWTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA--(Marketwired - April 17, 2017) - Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (TSX:HSM)(TSX:HSM.S)(TSX:HSM.WT.S)(OTCQB:HSDT) ("Helius" or the "Company") announced today that it has been issued two medical method patents (U.S. Patent Nos. 5,597,501 and 5,597,504) that together further protect the intellectual property rights for its core asset, the PoNS™ device therapeutic techniques. These patents bolster the current family of PoNS patents protecting various forms of physical and cognitive therapy combinations with both skin and oral cavity stimulation using the PoNS device or any equivalent neurostimulation device.

The Company has now been issued or has allowed 40 US and international patents covering the medical method, design and device features associated with the PoNS device therapy.

"Further strengthening our intellectual property with these two new medical method patents is a very meaningful development for the company. I would like to thank the team at Proskauer Rose LLP for their invaluable support and effort in helping us secure our sizable patent portfolio," said company CEO, Philippe Deschamps.

About PoNS™ Therapy

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™) is an investigational non-invasive device designed to deliver neurostimulation through the tongue. PoNS™ Therapy combines the use of the device with physical or cognitive therapy and is currently being evaluated in a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of balance disorder for subjects with mild to moderate Traumatic Brain Injury.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. Helius seeks to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain's ability to heal itself. For more information, please visit www.heliusmedical.com.

