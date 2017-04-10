Helius Medical Technologies Signs 5-Year Lease for Corporate Headquarters in Newtown, PA

Headquarters to Provide Corporate Offices, a Clinical Research Site and a Physical Therapy Training Center

NEWTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (TSX:HSM)(TSX:HSM.S)(TSX:HSM.WT.S)(OTCQB:HSDT) ("Helius" or the "Company") announced today that it has secured its corporate headquarters by signing a 5-year lease for 10,400 square feet of space at Newtown Commons West, outside of Philadelphia. The site will serve as corporate headquarters, a clinical research site and a physical therapy training center of excellence.

"We are delighted with this move as it allows us to continue to build our clinical and commercialization infrastructure for our proprietary PoNS™ Therapy," said Helius CEO, Philippe Deschamps. We chose Newtown because it affords us access to a large pool of clinical and commercialization talent and its proximity to major international airports."

Helius Medical Technologies will move into its new space July 1, 2017.

About PoNS™ Therapy

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™) is an investigational non-invasive device designed to deliver neurostimulation through the tongue. PoNS™ Therapy combines the use of the device with physical therapy and is currently being evaluated in a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of balance disorder for subjects with mild to moderate Traumatic Brain Injury.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. Helius seeks to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain's ability to heal itself. For more information, please visit www.heliusmedical.com.

