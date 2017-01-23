Helix BioPharma Corp. Announces CAR-T Poster Presentation at AACR Annual Meeting 2017 in Washington, DC

CAR-T cell harboring a camelid single domain antibody as a targeting agent to kill tumours expressing VEGFR2

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Jan 23, 2017) - Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX: HBP) ( FRANKFURT : HBP) ("Helix" or the "Company"), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, is pleased to announce that its poster entitled: CAR-T cell harboring a camelid single domain antibody as a targeting agent to kill tumours expressing VEGFR2 has been accepted for presentation at the AACR Annual Meeting 2017 taking place on April 1 - 5, 2017 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center Washington, D.C., USA.

This poster reports Helix's second studies in applying camelid single domain antibody in making Chimeric Antigen Receptor T Cells ("CAR-T"). The poster describes preliminary data that explore the possibility of using this construct to target cancer cells that harbour the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2 (VEGFR2) protein.

"We are delighted to have this opportunity to demonstrate again one of our Chimeric Antigen Receptor platforms based on single domain antibody design can generate robust CAR-T in preclinical studies. We are working diligently to translate these concepts into clinical candidates for solid tumour therapies," said Dr. Sven Rohmann, Helix's Chief Executive Officer.

Presentation details are as follows:

Session Category: Clinical Research

Session Title: Innate Effectors in Immunity to Cancer

Session Date and Time: Tuesday Apr 4, 2017 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Location: Convention Center, Halls A-C, Poster Section 30

Poster Board Number: 26

About Helix BioPharma Corp.

Helix BioPharma Corp. is an immune-oncology company specializing in the field of cancer therapy. The company is actively developing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of cancer based on its proprietary technologies. Helix's product development initiatives include its novel L-DOS47 new drug candidate and Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) based cell therapies. Helix is currently listed on the TSX and FRANKFURT under the symbol "HBP".

Cautionary Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation, those relating to the potential of using camelid single domain antibody in making CAR-T for solid tumour, or advancing any of the Company's CAR-T solid tumor candidate toward clinical testing, which may be identified by words including, without limitation, "will", "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations, are intended to provide information about management's current plans and expectations.

Although Helix believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated, no assurance can be given that these expectations will be realized, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those described in Helix's most recent Annual Information Form, including under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors", filed under Helix's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com (together, the "Helix Risk Factors"). Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, that the Helix Risk Factors will not cause Helix's actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These cautionary statements qualify all such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on the beliefs, assumptions and expectations of Helix's management on the date of this news release, and Helix does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement or information should those beliefs, assumptions or expectations, or other circumstances change, except as required by law.