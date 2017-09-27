Helix BioPharma Corp. announces FDA approval to Accelerate Dose Escalation for U.S. Phase I Clinical Study

RICHMOND HILL, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 27, 2017) - Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX:HBP)(FRANKFURT:HBP) ("Helix" or the "Company"), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has approved an amendment to their U.S. Phase I study, protocol LDOS001, that will accelerate the dose escalation phase of the study.

In order to maximize the number of patients receiving a potentially active dose of L-DOS47, the study will implement an accelerated dose design up to 6µg/kg followed by a standard 3+3 design for the final two dosing cohorts, 9 and 12 µg/kg, respectively.

"This was a significant achievement in the advancement of the study," said Steve Demas, Chief Operating Officer of Helix. "We will be able to move more rapidly through the escalation phase to doses of L-DOS47 that exhibited the best patient responses in the Phase I monotherapy study ("LDOS002"), recently completed in Poland. We are also planning on opening additional centers to further accelerate the completion of the study."

The company provided an update to the LDOS001 study at the Biotech Showcase on January 10th, 2017 in San Francisco. Highlights included the following:

No dose limiting toxicities reported at doses up to 0.78µg/kg;

Partial responses were reported in 3 of the first 6 patients dosed;

Best tumour response reported was a 44% reduction in the sum of target lesions measured;

Three (3) patients continued L-DOS47 monotherapy following induction therapy of L-DOS47 in combination with pemetrexed/carboplatin.

On July 25th, 2017, the company announced that the Safety Review Committee ("SRC") reviewed safety data from the second dosing cohort and recommended that Helix begin enrollment of patients into the third dosing cohort of study LDOS001. Patients enrolled in the third dosing cohort will receive the next L-DOS47 dose level which is 1.50 micrograms of L-DOS47 per kilogram of patient body weight.

To-date, a total of 85 patients have received doses of L-DOS47 ranging from 0.12μg/kg to 13.55μg/kg in all completed and ongoing studies. Repeat administrations of L-DOS47 for doses up to 13.55µg/kg were safe and well tolerated. Adverse events reported from all completed and ongoing studies support an accelerated dose design of L-DOS47 in combination with standard of care pemetrexed/carboplatin.

About L-DOS47

L-DOS47 is Helix's first immunoconjugate based drug candidate in development based on the Company's novel, proprietary DOS47 platform technology, which is designed to use an innovative approach to modify the microenvironmental conditions of cancer cells in a manner that leads to their destruction.

About L-DOS47 clinical development

L-DOS47 is currently being clinically evaluated in two clinical studies, in the United States and Poland and, as a treatment for certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC").

LDOS001 is a Phase I, open-label, dose escalation study being conducted in the United States at two centers: The University of Texas, M.D. Anderson Cancer Centre and University Hospitals Case Medical Center. The primary objective of the study is to determine the safety and tolerability of L-DOS47 in combination treatment with pemetrexed/carboplatin. The study will also evaluate the potential clinical benefit of L-DOS47 with this combination.

LDOS002 is an open-label Phase I/II clinical study being conducted in Poland to evaluate the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of ascending doses of L-DOS47, initially as a monotherapy, in patients with inoperable, locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic, non-squamous, stage IIIb/IV NSCLC.

About Helix BioPharma Corp.

Helix BioPharma Corp. is an immuno-oncology company specializing in the field of cancer therapy. The company is actively developing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of cancer based on its proprietary technologies. Helix's product development initiatives include its novel L-DOS47 new drug candidate. Helix is currently listed on the TSX and FSE under the symbol "HBP".

