Helix BioPharma Corp. Announces Licence for Worldwide Right to Anti-CEACAM6 Antibody From the Government of Canada

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Feb 27, 2017) - Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX: HBP) ( FRANKFURT : HBP) ("Helix" or the "Company"), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, is pleased to announce that it has completed a licence agreement with the National Research Council of Canada ("NRC") for the worldwide right to anti-CEACAM6 antibody 2A3 for oncology applications.

The licence provides Helix the rights to use the antibody in multiple therapeutic modes including cell based therapy such as CAR-T, new DOS47 conjugates, standalone therapeutic and diagnostic applications on CEACAM6 bearing diseases. The antibody is protected by a US patent and other pending patent applications.

"We are delighted to have been granted this licence from the National Research Council of Canada. This asset will help strengthen Helix product offering in both DOS47 and cell based therapy pipelines. This licence also speaks to the excellent partnership we have with NRC and a direct result of the immune-oncology initiative we announced in July 2016." said Dr. Heman Chao, Helix's Chief Scientific Officer.

"Innovative technologies such as CAR-T hold great promise for cancer immunotherapy," said Dr. Lakshmi Krishnan, Program Leader in Human Health Therapeutics at the National Research Council of Canada. "We are pleased that our unique expertise and assets in antibody engineering and immune-oncology are leading to further partnerships with Helix Biopharma and will potentially expand their therapeutic pipeline for cancer."

About Helix BioPharma Corp.

Helix BioPharma Corp. is an immune-oncology company specializing in the field of cancer therapy. The company is actively developing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of cancer based on its proprietary technologies. Helix's product development initiatives include its novel L-DOS47 new drug candidate and Chimeric Antigen Receptor ("CAR") based cell therapies. Helix is currently listed on the TSX and FRANKFURT under the symbol "HBP".

