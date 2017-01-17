Helix BioPharma Corp. Announces Voting Results from Its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 17, 2017) - Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX:HBP) (FRANKFURT:HBP) ("Helix"), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, announced today the results of matters voted on at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on January 17, 2017 (the "Meeting").

There were 20 shareholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting holding 56,736,081 shares, representing 63% of Helix's total issued and outstanding shares.

1. Fixing the Number of Directors

The resolution to approve the fixing of the number of directors to be elected at seven were approved by a majority of votes cast by shareholders who voted in respect of the resolution present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Management received proxies in respect of fixing the number of directors at seven as follows:

Votes For Votes Against # % # % 56,734,161 100.00 1,000 0.00%

2. Election of Directors

Each of the nominees for election as directors listed in Helix's management information circular dated December 14, 2016 were elected as directors of Helix for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Management received proxies in respect of the election of directors of Helix as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % George Anders 56,705,835 99.99 3,600 0.01 Albert G. Beraldo 56,693,835 99.97 15,600 0.03 Sylwester Cacek 56,704,835 99.99 4,600 0.01 Slawomir Majewski 56,705,835 99.99 3,600 0.01 Marek Orlowski 56,705,835 99.99 3,600 0.01 Sven Rohmann 56,693,285 99.97 16,150 0.03 Theodore J. Witek, Jr. 56,705,285 99.99 4,150 0.01

3. Appointment of Auditor

BDO Canada LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed auditor of Helix until the next annual meeting of shareholders at remuneration to be fixed by the directors. Management received proxies in respect of the appointment of the auditor of Helix as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % 56,722,161 99.98 13,000 0.02

4. Equity Compensation Plan

The resolution approving all unallocated options, rights and other entitlements under Helix's equity compensation plan; ratifying, confirming and approving such plan and the grant of options under such plan on December 31, 2016; and approving the granting by Helix of options, rights and other entitlements under such plan for a further three years until January 17, 2020 were approved by a majority of votes cast by shareholders who voted in respect of the resolution present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Management received proxies in respect of the foregoing ratification, confirmation and approval with respect to the equity compensation plan as follows:

Votes For Votes Against # % # % 56,696,785 99.98 12,650 0.02

5. Share Consolidation

The special resolution authorizing an amendment to the articles of Helix to consolidate the issued and outstanding common shares of Helix at a ratio of between three and eight pre-consolidation common shares for every one post-consolidation common share, as and when determined by the Board of Directors, were approved by at least two-thirds of the votes cast by the shareholders who voted in respect of the special resolution present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Management received proxies in respect of the amendment to the articles of Helix as follows:

Votes For Votes Against # % # % 56,718,011 99.97 17,150 0.03

About Helix BioPharma Corp.

Helix BioPharma Corp. is an immuno-oncology company specializing in the field of cancer therapy. The company is actively developing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of cancer based on its proprietary technologies. Helix's product development initiatives include its novel L-DOS47 new drug candidate. Helix is currently listed on the TSX and FSE under the symbol "HBP".