Helix BioPharma Corp. to Present at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference in New York

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) - Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX: HBP) ( FRANKFURT : HBP), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, will be presenting at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference, The Waldorf Astoria, New York, New York.

Presentation Date: Tuesday, February 14th

Presentation Time: 1:30:00 PM

Presentation Room: Duke of Windsor

Main Therapeutic Focus: Oncology

"We remain excited about our data which suggests that nearly all immuno-oncology therapies, especially checkpoint inhibitors and Chimeric Antigen Receptor Therapies ("CAR-T"), would strongly benefit from a combination approach with our Tumour Defence Breaker™ as well as classical chemotherapeutics, e.g. cisplatin," outlined Dr. Sven Rohmann, Helix's Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Rohmann's presentation will also outline Helix's CAR-T preclinical program based on single domain antibody design. A copy of the presentation will be made available on the Company's website immediately following the presentation.

About L-DOS47

L-DOS47 is Helix's first immunoconjugate-based drug candidate in development, based on Helix's novel DOS47 technology platform which the Company believes alters the tumor microenvironment from acidic to alkaline and is positioning its core technology in the field of immuno-oncology as a unique Tumour Defence Breaker™. The Company believes L-DOS47 represents an innovative approach in modifying the microenvironmental conditions of cancer cells which the Company also believes serves as a general defense against cancer drugs and immunotherapies. Breaking the tumor defense by changing the tumor microenvironment from acidic to alkaline represents one of the forgotten hallmarks of cancer. L-DOS47 is intended to offer an innovative approach to the first-line treatment of inoperable, locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. L-DOS47 is currently being evaluated in two clinical studies, one in the United States ("LDOS001") and the other in Poland ("LDOS002").

About LDOS001

LDOS001 is a Phase I, open label, dose escalation study being conducted in the United States at three centers; The University of Texas, M.D. Anderson Cancer Centre, Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center; and University Hospitals Case Medical Center. The primary objective of the study is to determine the safety and tolerability of L-DOS47 in combination treatment with pemetrexed/carboplatin. The study will also evaluate the potential clinical benefit of L-DOS47 with this combination. Other exploratory objectives include the evaluation of the L-DOS47 pharmacokinetics and immunogenicity.

About LDOS002

LDOS002 is an open-label Phase I/II clinical study being conducted in Poland to evaluate the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of ascending doses of L-DOS47, initially as a monotherapy, in patients with inoperable, locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic, non-squamous, stage IIIb/IV NSCLC. The study is being conducted at five Polish centers under the direction of Dr. Dariusz Kowalski at The Maria Sklodowska-Curie Memorial Cancer Centre & Institute of Oncology as the overall coordinating investigator, together with four other principal investigators: Prof. Cezary Szczylik, MD, PhD at the Military Medical Institute, Prof. Elzbieta Wiatr, MD, PhD at the National Tuberculosis and Lung Diseases Research Institute, Dr. Aleksandra Szczensa, MD, PhD at the Mazovian Center of Pulmonary Diseases and Tuberculosis in Otwock and Prof. Rodryg Ramlau, MD, PhD at the Department of Oncology, Poznan University of Medical Science.

About Helix BioPharma Corp.

Helix BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the field of cancer therapy. The company is actively developing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of cancer based on its proprietary technologies. Helix's product development initiatives include its novel L-DOS47 new drug candidate and Chimeric Antigen Receptor ("CAR") based cell therapies. Helix is currently listed on the TSX and FSE under the symbol "HBP".

