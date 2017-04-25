Helix Semiconductors Receives Frost & Sullivan Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award for Global IoT Power Conversion Module

Award Recognizes Helix Semiconductors' Unmatched Power Conversion Efficiency

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Fabless power semiconductor company Helix Semiconductors announced it has received the Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award in the power conversion module market from research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan. This award is part of Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards, which are given each year to companies that encourage significant growth in their industries, identify emerging trends, and create advanced technologies that will transform industries in the near future. Helix Semiconductors was presented with the award for its patented MuxCapacitor® voltage reduction technology last month in San Diego.

By leveraging its proprietary cascading capacitors voltage reduction method, Helix Semiconductors' MuxCapacitor-based integrated circuits aim to revolutionize the global power conversion module market that traditionally uses transformer-based voltage reduction. Helix Semiconductors' MuxCapacitor technology reduces energy waste (a common problem faced with transformer-based power supplies) and also offers unprecedented opportunity to develop power conversion modules to meet power supply demand and to reduce the part count in power supply topologies.

According to Frost & Sullivan, "Helix Semiconductors offers unmatched competencies in reducing vampire load, which is considered the primary reason behind the power wastage problem throughout the world. This technology guarantees product developers the ability to design consumer electronic goods and IoT devices with unmatched energy efficiency in comparison to any other power conversion module. Helix Semiconductors uniquely combines gate timing, low conversion ratio of capacitive voltage, and capacitor gate sharing technology. Together, these features have made Helix Semiconductors' solution more energy efficient than any other competing product across the globe."

In an effort to eliminate energy waste worldwide, Helix Semiconductors recently announced the eMpower HS100 chipset. Based on its MuxCapacitor technology, the eMpower HS100 chipset brings unparalleled conversion efficiency of more than 95 percent when converting AC mains voltage to 5VDC -- especially at light load, no load or standby operating conditions. At full loads, the eMpower HS100 enables efficiency of greater than 93 percent. Added Frost & Sullivan, "Helix Semiconductors has demonstrated that its chipset achieves up to 20 times more energy efficiency than the standards prescribed by regulatory authorities, such as the U.S. Department of Energy and the Energy Division of the European Commission. It also offers an increased ROI by reducing the total cost of product development."

The Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award marks the second consecutive year that Helix Semiconductors has been honored by Frost & Sullivan. The company previously received the Global New Product Innovation Award from Frost & Sullivan in the Internet of Things Power Conversion Module category. Harold A. Blomquist, Helix Semiconductors president and CEO, commented, "We are on a mission to efficiently power all things electronic. Through research, data, global experience and intuition, Helix Semiconductors is creating energy-efficient power conversion products that are friendly to humans and their environment. We are very pleased that Frost & Sullivan has recognized our tireless efforts and are honored to accept this award."

For more about Helix Semiconductors, please visit www.helixsemiconductors.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. For more, please visit http://www.frost.com.

About Helix Semiconductors

Helix Semiconductors is a fabless power semiconductor company focused on developing energy-efficient digital power solutions. At a time when worldwide energy shortages are a reality and strict new efficiency standards are being enacted globally, Helix Semiconductors is creating impactful, energy-efficient power conversion products that are friendly to humans and the environment.

Applications addressed by Helix Semiconductors' power conversion technology include the billions of devices in the consumer, computer, telecom, medical, and industrial markets. To learn more, please visit the company website at www.helixsemiconductors.com.