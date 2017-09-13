HelloSpoke Brings Cloud Contact Center to Market with Enghouse Interactive CCSP

Contact center as-a-service delivers enterprise-grade platform at an SMB price point; streamlined licensing removes complexity and long-term financial obligations

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Sep 13, 2017) - Enghouse Interactive, a leading developer of a comprehensive portfolio of contact center software and services, today announced that HelloSpoke, a voice-over-IP (VoIP) telephony services provider, will introduce a new cloud contact center service based on the Enghouse Interactive Contact Center: Service Provider (CCSP) platform.

"HelloSpoke was founded on the principle of providing high-quality business communications that align with the needs of today's digital workplace," said David Durik, CEO, HelloSpoke. "Being in and around telecom for over two decades, we saw the need in the marketplace for a simple, reliable and cost-effective way for businesses to upgrade or enhance their phone system without having to spend tens of thousands of dollars in the process."

"Partnering with Enghouse Interactive allows us to provide small and large businesses with an enterprise-grade solution that brings an unmatched level of customer interaction, contact center functionality, scalability, convenience and lower total cost of ownership (TCO), with a strong emphasis on streamlining the user experience."

CCSP is a multi-tenant cloud contact center solution designed for VoIP, unified communications and application service providers that leverage the 'as-a-service' model. This cloud solution shifts the financial burden from crippling capital expenditures needed for legacy technology, to a monthly subscription model that drastically lowers price points and barriers to entry. Contact centers become empowered with the flexibility, agility and scalability conducive to growth, available on an as-needed basis.

"We are in the midst of a paradigm shift," added Durik, "marked by an increasingly remote workforce and evolving corporate cultures that embrace flexible policies like BYOD and work-shifting. As such, companies need technology that fosters agility, mobility and collaboration, is easy-to-use and not cost-prohibitive."

HelloSpoke uses non-proprietary hardware and open-source IP technologies to enable jitter-free communications. Customers enjoy built-in disaster recovery; in the case of internet or network failure, calls can still be answered through the HelloSpoke Mobile Client. Compatible with both Android and iOS, the mobile user experience mirrors that of a desk phone, which in the context of a contact center, empowers remote agents to maintain the same level of service as their onsite colleagues.

Proactive network monitoring and real-time, dynamic traffic management optimize bandwidth so voice calls take priority over other applications. The company's geographically diverse Tier II and Tier III data centers, coupled with a specialized firewall appliance and a veteran team of engineers staffing the 24/7/365 network operations center, ensure maximum uptime and security.

"HelloSpoke is telephony for the next generation with a services portfolio that is tailor-made for cloud communications," said Jacki Tessmer, Vice President, Cloud and Service Provider Strategy, Enghouse Interactive. "We are excited to work with such an innovative company and an executive team with an extensive track record of industry success."

ABOUT ENGHOUSE INTERACTIVE

Enghouse Interactive (www.enghouseinteractive.com) delivers technology and expertise to maximize the value of every customer interaction. The company develops a comprehensive portfolio of customer interaction management solutions. Core technologies include contact center, attendant console, predictive outbound dialer, knowledge management, IVR and call recording solutions that support any telephony environment, on premise or in the cloud. Enghouse Interactive has thousands of customers worldwide, supported by a global network of partners and more than 800 dedicated staff across the company's international operations.

Enghouse Interactive is a subsidiary of Enghouse Systems Limited, a software and services company traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "ENGH." Founded in 1984, Enghouse Systems is a consistently profitable company, which has grown both organically and through the acquisition of well-regarded specialists including AndTek, Arc, CosmoCom, Datapulse, IAT, IT Sonix, Presence Technology, Reitek, Safeharbor, Syntellect, Telrex, Trio, Voxtron and Zeacom. Learn more at http://www.enghouseinteractive.com/.

ABOUT HELLOSPOKE

HelloSpoke is a nimble, privately owned VoIP provider based in Louisville, KY. Like the fine, hand- crafted bourbons that come from Kentucky, each HelloSpoke customer receives professional and detailed attention ensuring that the deployed technologies make for an exceptional user experience. David Durik and Philip Hawkins, 25 year veterans and entrepreneurs in managing telephone calls for multifamily properties, saw a need for a simple, reliable, and cost-effective way for businesses to upgrade their phone system. HelloSpoke is a VoIP phone system that uses your internet connection to make and take phone calls from anywhere. Say goodbye to traditional phone systems. Say HelloSpoke. For more information, call 1-888-955-5155 and visit hellospoke.com.