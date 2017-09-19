HelloWorld Interviewed by Independent Research Firm for Loyalty Vendor Report

Vendor Landscape: Customer Loyalty Solutions, updated to factor in new vendors

SOUTHFIELD, MI--(Marketwired - Sep 19, 2017) - HelloWorld's subject matter experts in loyalty strategy and program development were recently interviewed as a research source in Forrester's update of a previously published report, "Vendor Landscape: Customer Loyalty Solutions."

The report helps B2C marketing professionals make sense of the various types of technology and service partners that support customer loyalty initiatives. It also enables marketers to narrow their vendor search by asking three key questions, and suggests that they focus on three categories when outsourcing loyalty initiatives.

Sitting at the intersection of data-driven promotions, loyalty programs, and multi-channel messaging, HelloWorld offers an entire ecosystem of digital engagement to drive affinity, loyalty, and purchase through multiple touchpoints.

"We believe in building customer relationships from an emotional foundation rather than simply transactional interactions," said Michela Baxter, Senior Director of Loyalty at HelloWorld. "Our solutions serve clients both with a structured loyalty program, as well as those that want to encourage loyalty as an outcome, but do not have a formal program. We are proud to be mentioned in Forrester's Vendor Landscape: Customer Loyalty Solutions."

Last year, HelloWorld trademarked Human Loyalty®, an approach to loyalty marketing combining a traditional points structure with promotional experience and gamification to motivate people on a personal level. Fortune 500 companies seek the company's expertise in creating end-to-end loyalty solutions, as well as to devise promotional strategies for loyalty programs that HelloWorld doesn't administer. The company's impact spans 44 countries for leading brands such as Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Smithfield Foods, and Johnson & Johnson.

