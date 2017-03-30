HelloWorld Introduces Amplified Sweepstakes

New Solution Helps Brands Streamline Sweepstakes Administration on Facebook and Improve Consumer Experience

SOUTHFIELD, MI--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - HelloWorld, the leading digital marketing solutions provider for the world's largest brands and marketers, today announced the launch of Amplified Sweepstakes within a Facebook ad, a new solution designed to help brands roll out a seamless, full-service promotional experience for their targeted audiences on Facebook. This solution enables brands to broaden their reach and improve overall presence in social media, while combating challenges associated with promotional strategy, execution, and legal compliance. With 18+ years in the industry, HelloWorld administers four times more digital promotions than any other company in the U.S., helping to protect brands from legal risk through the largest and most experienced legal services team in the industry.

When buying ads on Facebook, brands have the ability to take advantage of Facebook's existing technology in their lead generation and detailed ad targeting capabilities. A sweepstakes within an ad appears in targeted consumers' news feeds with a call to sign up for a chance to win prizes identified by the program's sponsor. The registration form for the sweepstakes is pre-populated with the user's Facebook information and the user can submit it directly from their news feed. This feature streamlines the consumer entry journey by shortening the path to conversion, allowing brands to more easily obtain leads and opt-ins.

While brands can use native Facebook technology to advertise sweepstakes on their own, many do not have solutions for the creation of official rules, leaving them open to substantial risk. Additionally, many teams within a brand's organization don't have the bandwidth to manage customer service, messaging, prize procurement, fulfillment, tax documentation, or prize awarding and confirmation. HelloWorld's Amplified Sweepstakes promotional administration allows brands that leverage Facebook's lead generation ads on Facebook to easily create a seamless, exciting customer experience while staying legally compliant.

It is imperative now more than ever for brands to recognize the importance of establishing a healthy social presence expanding beyond organic reach. Recent research from Gartner's Social Marketing Primer for 2017 report (January 2017) states that, "paid social advertising and compelling content is required to reach audiences that were once taken for granted." Additionally, Gartner's Digital Channel Survey 2016: Mobile and Social Continue to Migrate Into Marketing's Infrastructure (July 2016) found "80% of social marketers say they have or will have social advertising programs, and two-thirds say they'll have employee and customer advocacy programs in place within 12 months."

According to HelloWorld data, the addition of a sweepstakes within a Facebook ad specifically has the potential to increase consumer response rates by 30-50%, in addition to a low CPL.

"By leveraging Facebook's lead gen ads, brands can efficiently target and enable existing and potential consumers to register within their social feeds at the exact moment they see the chance to enter, creating a less disruptive and more personalized brand experience for consumers," said Peter DeNunzio, CEO of HelloWorld. "We work with brands by making sure their sweepstakes ads are legally compliant and that they are providing a seamless and delightful winner experience for their consumers. Our clients have already reported outstanding cost-per-lead results for their business using our integration, with one brand adding nearly 100% net new users to their CRM database."

About HelloWorld, Inc.

HelloWorld is a digital marketing solutions company working with the world's leading brands across all industry verticals. The company offers a powerful combination of native platform technology and marketing strategy to marketers looking to accelerate growth and deepen consumer impact. HelloWorld creates brand-consumer interactions through promotional campaigns to spark interest, loyalty programs to retain and reward, and mobile messaging. Founded in 1999 as ePrize, HelloWorld is one of the largest independent digital marketing companies, with offices in Detroit, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Seattle. The company has been behind highly effective regional and global campaigns for clients such as Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Johnson & Johnson, Samsung, and Starbucks. For more information, please visit helloworld.com.