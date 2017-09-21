HelloWorld Quoted in Independent Research Firm's Global Digital Marketing Report

Close the Global Digital Marketing Gap, an analyst report, covers Why and How Global Marketers Must Localize Their Digital Marketing Approach

SOUTHFIELD, MI--(Marketwired - Sep 21, 2017) - HelloWorld announced today that Forrester released a report on how global marketers should localize their digital marketing approach. The report helps B2C marketing professionals at global brands evolve their digital marketing maturity for an increasingly demanding and fragmented global consumer.

Jen Gray, SVP of Marketing and Creative Services at HelloWorld was quoted in this report, in the section addressing the need to analyze the impact of local regulation on privacy and legal compliance.

"HelloWorld implements multi-country digital marketing solutions on behalf of brands with a global footprint," says Jen Gray. "Just as each country has their own languages, customs and cultures to consider, they also have unique laws and regulations regarding promotional and loyalty campaigns. This Forrester report, Close the Digital Marketing Gap, covers some of the key considerations unique to running a global digital program at a local level."

HelloWorld has administered thousands of digital marketing promotions -- four times more than any other company, as registered by the State of Florida. The company has run campaigns across 44 countries, collaborating with clients on strategic solutions that meet their business objectives, and shapes them into acceptable and compliant programs that will motivate consumers. HelloWorld helps brands navigate the guidelines necessary to stay compliant across sweepstakes and contests, as well as channels like mobile and social media, while being mindful of the unique challenges from a global, national, state, and local level.

About HelloWorld, Inc.

HelloWorld is a digital marketing solutions company working with the world's leading brands across all industry verticals. The company offers a powerful combination of native platform technology and marketing strategy to marketers looking to accelerate growth and deepen consumer impact. HelloWorld creates brand-consumer interactions through promotional campaigns to spark interest, loyalty programs to retain and reward, and multi-channel messaging to continue the conversation in market. Founded in 1999 as ePrize, HelloWorld is one of the largest independent digital marketing companies, with offices in Detroit, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Seattle. The company has been behind highly effective regional and global campaigns for clients such as Coca-Cola, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft, and Starbucks. For more information, please visit helloworld.com.

To read more about the report, please visit Forrester.com.