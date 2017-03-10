Help INFINITI Raise up to $700,000 in the Fight Against Cancer by Entering CBS Sports Round by Round Brackets

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - INFINITI will once again have a large presence throughout the ever-exciting NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship. For the seventh year in a row, INFINITI will sponsor the CBS Sports Round by Round Bracket Challenge.

Beginning March 12, participants can enter each of the six brackets and for every correct pick, INFINITI will make a donation to Coaches vs. Cancer®. All participants will also be entered to win a trip to the 2018 Final Four®.

"As we cheer on our respective teams during March Madness®, we are also recruiting fans to join in the fight against cancer," said Allyson Witherspoon, director of marketing communications and media, INFINITI USA. "We are continuously grateful that we can drive attention to the inspiring work of Coaches vs. Cancer as they unite coaches, players and fans in their mission to end cancer."

Fans' correct picks in the Bracket Challenge will drive INFINITI's donation of up to $700,000 to Coaches vs. Cancer®, a collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) that empowers coaches, their teams and communities to join the fight against cancer.

Fans are encouraged to return to the bracket and select their picks throughout the total of six competition rounds.

Participants can build their brackets beginning March 12 by visiting http://www.cbssports.com/INFINITI.

About INFINITI

INFINITI Motor Company Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong with sales operations in over 50 countries. The INFINITI brand was launched in 1989. Its range of premium automobiles is currently built in manufacturing facilities in Japan, the United States, United Kingdom and China. INFINITI plans to also expand manufacturing into Mexico by 2017. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Beijing.

INFINITI is in the middle of a major product offensive. The brand has been widely acclaimed for its daring design and innovative driver-assistance technologies. From the 2016 season, INFINITI is a technical partner of the Renault Sport Formula 1® team, contributing its expertise in hybrid performance.

More information about INFINITI and its industry leading technologies can be found at http://www.INFINITI.com/. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

About NCAA

The NCAA is a membership-led nonprofit association of colleges and universities committed to supporting academic and athletic opportunities for more than 450,000 student-athletes at more than 1,000 member colleges and universities. Each year, more than 54,000 student-athletes compete in NCAA championships in Divisions I, II and III sports. Visit www.NCAA.org and www.NCAA.com for more details about the Association, its goals, members and corporate partnerships that help support programs for student-athletes. [NCAA is a trademark of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.]

About the National Association of Basketball Coaches

Located in Kansas City, Missouri, the NABC was founded in 1927 by Forrest "Phog" Allen, the legendary basketball coach at the University of Kansas. Allen, a student of James Naismith, the inventor of basketball, organized coaches into this collective group to serve as Guardians of the Game. The NABC currently has nearly 5,000 members consisting primarily of university and college men's basketball coaches. All members of the NABC are expected to uphold the core values of being a Guardian of the Game by bringing attention to the positive aspects of the sport of basketball and the role coaches play in the academic and athletic lives of today's student-athletes. The four core values of being a Guardian of the Game are advocacy, leadership, service and education. Additional information about the NABC, its programs and membership, can be found at www.nabc.org.

