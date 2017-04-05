Helping Floridians Get Back on Their Feet After a Hurricane: New Insurance Product Guarantees Instant Payment with Easy Claims

CLEARWATER, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - Dealing with the stress of a hurricane can be overwhelming, especially in the first 24 to 48 hours. Now there's insurance to help residents pay to clear fallen trees and get the power back on -- even pay their homeowners deductible.

StormPeace™ is an innovative insurance product that protects from losses not covered by a homeowners or renters policy.

Starting today, StormPeace is available online and buying a policy is simple. Visit stormpeace.com and fill out an application in 1-2 minutes. StormPeace pays immediately after a named hurricane ends and the amount is based on the loss, the strength of the storm and its proximity to the insured address. The claims process is simple, with no adjusters. You're notified of your eligibility and you attest, then the money is sent electronically to your bank account.

StormPeace claims payments can be used for:

Losses below windstorm policy deductible

Power restoration

Debris removal, including fallen trees even from neighboring property

Repair to structures including those not physically connected to dwelling

Repairs to outdoor property (fences, light poles, trees, shrubs, plants, lawns, fountains, gazebos, entry monuments/structures)

Increased living expenses, and more

"The 2017 hurricane season is expected to be more severe than usual, so residents will want to seriously consider a StormPeace policy," says Alok Jha, CEO of Assured Risk Cover, which developed StormPeace. "Just a few dollars a day buys peace of mind that the world won't stop after the storm."

StormPeace is backed by highly rated insurance and reinsurance companies -- ranked A- and A+ by A.M. Best, respectively.

Assured Risk Cover (ARC) is a venture-backed Silicon Valley corporation based in Pleasanton, California. ARC is founded by an experienced team of catastrophe risk professionals whose singular vision is to bring immediate financial relief to people globally following catastrophes. Alok Jha (CEO), Kanwal Rekhi (lead investor from Inventus Capital Partners) and Kevin Schrage (former President of Aon Small Commercial Lines) form the Board of Directors of ARC. For more information, visit the StormPeace website at www.stormpeace.com or the company's website at www.assuredriskcover.com.